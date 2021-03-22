Police recover Harley-Davidson stolen from St. Helena family

When someone stole a Harley-Davidson from a St. Helena property in 2018, they probably didn’t know they were stealing more than a motorcycle – they were stealing a memory.

With a big assist from the St. Helena Police Department, the Christianson family was overjoyed last week to recover the bike, which was restored by the late Jack Christianson.

“This bike is a testament to his passion and his talent,” said Julie Christianson, Jack’s daughter. “It’s a physical representation of my father that has so much sentimental value.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

A mechanical whiz, Jack Christianson worked on nuclear submarines at Mare Island Naval Station before spending the rest of his career working on farm equipment at Beckstoffer Vineyards. In his early years he used to race Harley-Davidsons on flat tracks around the country, and while he gave that up when he started a family, restoring Harleys became his passion.

Toward the end of his life, Christianson donated all but two of his Harleys to the Dudley Perkins Co. Harley-Davidson dealership in San Francisco.