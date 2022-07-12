 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police seek suspects who stole $57,000 worth of merchandise from St. Helena boutique

  • Updated
  • 0
St. Helena Police Cruiser

St. Helena Police Cruiser.

 J.L. Sousa/Register

St. Helena Police are investigating the robbery of $57,000 worth of merchandise Friday from the downtown boutique Elyse Walker.

At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, three black women and one black man got out of a red Dodge Challenger and entered the Adams Street store, where four customers and two employees were present, according to Lt. Justin Tharp of the St. Helena Police Department.

The suspects grabbed various items, primarily designer handbags, and quickly ran out of the store before driving away, Tharp said.

All four suspects were wearing surgical masks. They didn’t appear to be armed, but the case is being classified as a robbery because one of the suspects allegedly brushed the shoulder of one of the employees on the way out.

The car used in the crime had been reported stolen from Las Vegas. Tharp said the suspects are believed to have been involved in other heists in the Los Angeles area.

Tharp said the employees tripped a silent alarm, which alerted a security company, but police weren’t alerted immediately. He encouraged victims of similar crimes to dial 911 right away.

People are also reading…

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News