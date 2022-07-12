Police seek suspects who stole $57,000 worth of merchandise from St. Helena boutique

St. Helena Police are investigating the robbery of $57,000 worth of merchandise Friday from the downtown boutique Elyse Walker.

At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, three black women and one black man got out of a red Dodge Challenger and entered the Adams Street store, where four customers and two employees were present, according to Lt. Justin Tharp of the St. Helena Police Department.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The suspects grabbed various items, primarily designer handbags, and quickly ran out of the store before driving away, Tharp said.

All four suspects were wearing surgical masks. They didn’t appear to be armed, but the case is being classified as a robbery because one of the suspects allegedly brushed the shoulder of one of the employees on the way out.

The car used in the crime had been reported stolen from Las Vegas. Tharp said the suspects are believed to have been involved in other heists in the Los Angeles area.

Tharp said the employees tripped a silent alarm, which alerted a security company, but police weren’t alerted immediately. He encouraged victims of similar crimes to dial 911 right away.