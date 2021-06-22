Ponte, Rothfeld re-appointed to St. Helena Planning Commission

John Ponte and Marika Rothfeld were reappointed to four-year terms on the Planning Commission during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Five other people applied for the two seats: Aaron Barak, Christopher Warner, Katherine MacDonnell, Peter White and Richard Garber.

Ponte has 20 years of experience in transportation planning, programming and operations. He was appointed to the Planning Commission in 2016.

Rothfeld is an in-house attorney for Duckhorn Portfolio who was appointed to a vacant seat on the commission in January.

With the approval of the full council, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth also made the following appointments:

• Jeff Farmer and John Zimmerman were re-appointed to the Active Transportation & Sustainability Committee, and Tara Sampson was appointed as an alternate

• Incumbents Lin Weber, Terry Wood and David Slaby were re-appointed to the Library Board of Trustees, along with new applicant Janet Myers

• Matthew Demchuk and Rebekah Stoltz Weeman were re-appointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission.

