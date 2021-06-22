 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ponte, Rothfeld re-appointed to St. Helena Planning Commission

Ponte, Rothfeld re-appointed to St. Helena Planning Commission

{{featured_button_text}}
City of St. Helena logo

City of St. Helena

 Submitted photo

John Ponte and Marika Rothfeld were reappointed to four-year terms on the Planning Commission during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Five other people applied for the two seats: Aaron Barak, Christopher Warner, Katherine MacDonnell, Peter White and Richard Garber.

Ponte has 20 years of experience in transportation planning, programming and operations. He was appointed to the Planning Commission in 2016.

Rothfeld is an in-house attorney for Duckhorn Portfolio who was appointed to a vacant seat on the commission in January.

With the approval of the full council, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth also made the following appointments:

• Jeff Farmer and John Zimmerman were re-appointed to the Active Transportation & Sustainability Committee, and Tara Sampson was appointed as an alternate

• Incumbents Lin Weber, Terry Wood and David Slaby were re-appointed to the Library Board of Trustees, along with new applicant Janet Myers

• Matthew Demchuk and Rebekah Stoltz Weeman were re-appointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission.

Oscar Ortiz on Tuesday took his oath to become the next Napa County sheriff on June 26.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News