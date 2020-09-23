Pop-up park coming to Hunt Avenue in St. Helena

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of St. Helena hopes to create some excitement downtown by temporarily closing off Hunt Avenue to create a pop-up park.

Starting in about two weeks, the segment of Hunt between Main Street and Railroad Avenue will be closed off to allow for socially distanced outdoor dining and relaxation. The closure will last at least four to six weeks.

The city and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, who developed the plan with local merchants based on a suggestion by Vice Mayor Paul Dohring, hope the pop-up park brings more foot traffic downtown and gives people a safe place to gather.

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said he’s excited about moving forward with the idea, but he wants to continue working with the community and responding to any issues that come up.

Dohring said the project resulted from his concern about how next year’s streetscape project – including the installation of new sidewalks and trees – will affect the downtown. Creative uses of space could help businesses during construction.

“I see this as sort of a test case to see how it works out before that project hits us,” Dohring said.

Organizers consulted with merchants and refined the idea after first bringing it to the council on Sept. 8.