Pop-up park coming to Hunt Avenue in St. Helena

The City of St. Helena hopes to create some excitement downtown by temporarily closing off Hunt Avenue to create a pop-up park.
Starting in about two weeks, the segment of Hunt between Main Street and Railroad Avenue will be closed off to allow for socially distanced outdoor dining and relaxation. The closure will last at least four to six weeks.
The city and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, who developed the plan with local merchants based on a suggestion by Vice Mayor Paul Dohring, hope the pop-up park brings more foot traffic downtown and gives people a safe place to gather.
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said he’s excited about moving forward with the idea, but he wants to continue working with the community and responding to any issues that come up.
Dohring said the project resulted from his concern about how next year’s streetscape project – including the installation of new sidewalks and trees – will affect the downtown. Creative uses of space could help businesses during construction.
“I see this as sort of a test case to see how it works out before that project hits us,” Dohring said.
Organizers consulted with merchants and refined the idea after first bringing it to the council on Sept. 8.
A combination of Chamber staff, city staff and volunteers will staff the space between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The city will provide a hand-washing station and supplies for patrons to sanitize their tables before and after use. City staff will clean the tables, sidewalks and streets in the morning, and the city’s own cleaning company will clean it in the evening. The staff of Erosion Wine Company will help clean the area between noon and 7 p.m. seven days a week.
To compensate for the temporary loss of 12 on-street parking spaces, the city will stripe four parking spaces on the east end of the park and the Chamber will provide another four along Railroad Avenue.
The council allocated up to $20,000 from its Small Business Sustainability Loan Program to cover the initial costs of implementation. The city originally authorized up to $300,000 in loans, but there was still $120,000 available.
The council also approved an urgency ordinance allowing the consumption of beer and wine in the pop-up park from noon to 9 p.m.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
