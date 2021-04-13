Pop-up park opens near Money Way in St. Helena

The Money Way Pop-Up Park opened last week in the city parking lot between Money Way and Oak Avenue.
Bistro seating in Telegraph Alley.
A hand sanitizing station at the Money Way Pop-Up Park.
STAR STAFF
St. Helena is experimenting with a pop-up park in the city parking lot between Money Way and Oak Avenue.
Installed last Thursday, the park features tables with umbrellas, chairs, and landscaping. It offers a safe opportunity for pedestrians to dine or relax. It’s located next to the new Exeloo public restroom.
The new park is connected to Main Street by Telegraph Alley, where the city installed bistro tables and olive trees on March 23.
The park resembles the Hunt Avenue Hub, which was dismantled in March to restore the flow of truck traffic on Hunt and relieve nearby neighborhoods from extra traffic.
Like the Hub, the Money Way Pop-Up Park will be cleaned and sanitized daily. It will be open until 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Users are encouraged to follow the California Department of Public Health guidance on gatherings, wear masks, wash hands, and practice social distancing.
Photos: Barrels of Fun St. Helena, 2021
Barrels of Fun, 2021
Silverado Orchards decorated an eye-catching barrel, with a cameo appearance by the Easter Bunny.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
The Easter Bunny takes flight in an aviation-themed entry in Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
The barrel outside the firefighter housing on Tainter Street pays tribute to St. Helena Fire Department's Station 17.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
Barrels of Fun outside the St. Helena Police Department.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A wine barrel in front of St. Helena Real Estate, decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
Chicks nestle atop a wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A wine barrel pays homage to St. Helena Little League.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A barrel in front of the Cameo Cinema.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Barrels of Fun, 2021
A wine barrel decorated as part of Barrels of Fun.
Jesse Duarte, Star
