Pop-up park opens near Money Way in St. Helena

St. Helena is experimenting with a pop-up park in the city parking lot between Money Way and Oak Avenue.

Installed last Thursday, the park features tables with umbrellas, chairs, and landscaping. It offers a safe opportunity for pedestrians to dine or relax. It’s located next to the new Exeloo public restroom.

The new park is connected to Main Street by Telegraph Alley, where the city installed bistro tables and olive trees on March 23.

The park resembles the Hunt Avenue Hub, which was dismantled in March to restore the flow of truck traffic on Hunt and relieve nearby neighborhoods from extra traffic.

Like the Hub, the Money Way Pop-Up Park will be cleaned and sanitized daily. It will be open until 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Users are encouraged to follow the California Department of Public Health guidance on gatherings, wear masks, wash hands, and practice social distancing.