In October, Paula Kornell launched her eponymous brand with two sparkling wines – this week at Premiere Napa Valley, she’s showcasing a third with a 40-year history.
Premiere Napa Valley is the Napa Valley Vintners’ annual grand tasting and futures auction that helps fund its work to promote, protect and enhance the Napa Valley appellation. It’s a week-long series of “homecomings,” with tastings and parties, welcoming the wine trade from around the world to the Napa Valley.
The event culminates Saturday, first with a tasting of the 194 wine lots -- most of them 2018 Cabernet Sauvignons -- in the morning and, after lunch, an afternoon auction from 1 to 3:30. Saturday’s events are held at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone. Auctioneers are Fritz Hatton and Ursula Hermacinski.
The wines, in 5-, 10- or 20-case lots, are created specifically for PNV and will be released either later this year or in 2021. Last year, 1,200 people -- retailers, distributors, restaurateurs and wine shop owners -- attended the 23rd annual event, which raised $3.7 million, with the Silver Oak Cellars lot selling for an auction-high $140,000.
About Hanns Kornell
Paula’s father, Hanns, a third-generation winemaker, was born in 1911 in Germany. In 1938, he was sent to Dachau Concentration Camp. He was released after eight months and told to leave Germany within hours. Kornell fled to England and then sailed to New York. After working at wineries and hitchhiking across the U.S., he arrived in California.
In 1952, Kornell leased a winery in Sonoma and, six years later, he married opera singer Marilouise Rossini and moved to her family’s summer home on Crystal Springs Road in St. Helena. The Kornells also bought the Larkmead winery and established Hanns Kornell Champagne Cellars, the first “method champenoise” winery in the Napa Valley. The Kornells expanded and ran the winery for 34 years, until bankers forced it into bankruptcy. Hanns died in 1994 at age 83. Marilouise died in 2016.
For Premiere Napa Valley, Paula Kornell and her winemaker Robin Akhurst have created a wine they call “Something new, something old.” The 2018 Paula Kornell Sparkling Wines' Blanc de Noir is made from grapes grown in the Mitsuko Vineyard in Carneros. The base wine is 58% Chardonnay and 42% Pinot Noir; the dosage is from a 1978 Hanns Kornell Champagne.
That particular and unique wine came about when Kornell and Linda Reiff, Napa Valley Vintners executive director, were walking on a beach on Kornell’s birthday. Kornell said the topic of Premiere Napa Valley came up and she told her friend, “I would love to do a Premiere lot, but I don’t have anything.” The two talked and then Kornell got an idea. “Oh my God, I wonder if our wine would be OK. Do they think this would work, if we did a new Blanc de Noir and we did an old Hanns Kornell bubbles as dosage?”
Kornell and Akhurst have created five cases for sale, a few more for tasting this week, including at an invite-only party at Yountville’s Cicco on Tuesday. Kornell said this pairing “is a great opportunity to start the brand out.”
When asked recently how many bottles of Hanns Kornell Champagne she and her younger brother Peter have, Kornell said, “Not much.” When the two left the winery, she added, “We left with nothing.” So all of the Hanns Kornell Champagne was “whatever was in my parents’ basement, which is unfortunate.”
The Kornell offering is not the only sparkling wine to be sold at Premiere Napa Valley: Every year, Hugh Davies, owner of Schramsberg Vineyards, brings an sparkling wine that has sat for many years in the wine caves in Calistoga. Last year, his five-case J. Schram, made from grapes harvested across the Carneros appellation, was from the 1998 vintage. It sold for $24,000.
This year, Schramsberg Vineyards is selling a five-case lot of non-vintage reserve sparkling wine – its best Pinot Noir (73%) and Chardonnay (27%) – that was disgorged in 1994, resting on the lees for 25 years.
Kornell’s partnership
Kornell is in partnership with Vintage Wine Estates, which owns Clos Pegase and Mitsuko’s Vineyard in Carneros. Kornell is working with one of her great friends, Pat Rooney, who is CEO and founding partner of Vintage Wine Estates. “When I started my consulting business six years ago, Pat was always so supportive.” Then, Rooney came to Kornell and told her there was a hole in VWE’s portfolio – there are no bubbles. Kornell said Rooney “would love to do a partnership” with Kornell, and “it’s been a great fit.”
Grapes for Kornell’s California sparkling wine, which is mostly Chardonnay with a little bit of Pinot Noir, come from the River Junction, where the San Joaquin and Sacramento Valleys meet each other. Both the Napa Valley and the California wines have a lot of acidity and complexity, which both Kornell and Akhurst like. The California sparkler is “an everyday wine,” still, Kornell said, “We wanted to overdeliver, with many small bubbles, lots of flavor and lots of nice fruit.”