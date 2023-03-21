First it was “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Then the live Oscars telecast. And now — a PowerPoint presentation on municipal finances?

Yes, the latest event to pack the Cameo Cinema was Monday’s public forum on the city of St. Helena’s financial outlook, featuring Mayor Paul Dohring and City Manager Anil Comelo and hosted by the citizen group Spotlight St. Helena.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The audience of about 100 people signaled intense public interest in the city’s bleak long-term financial prospects.

It also showed how much more digestible those troubling statistics are when you’re sitting in a comfy chair with a bag of popcorn and a glass of wine, in contrast to the formal environment of a City Council meeting at Vintage Hall.

“We’re a family, and this is our living room,” said Spotlight St. Helena co-founder Oliver Caldwell. “This takes the pretentiousness out of it.”

Dohring began with an overview of the council’s recent achievements and top priorities, like water security, fiscal sustainability, quality of life, infrastructure and environmental sustainability, communication and public engagement.

Dohring praised the council as an experienced and committed group that’s devoted to solving longstanding problems, with the help of a skilled city staff and an engaged community.

“We may not have all the answers, but we are not kicking the can down the road,” Dohring said to applause. “We have finally come to understand that we have to focus on these issues.”

Dohring said St. Helena “can be open for business and also be protective of our agrarian values and our way of life.”

Comelo delved into the finances, noting that city services have quietly and gradually been reduced over the years to balance the budget.

The city optimally needs nine more employees to provide the services St. Helenans expect, Comelo said. Those nine positions would cost $1.2 million annually under the city’s current salary schedule.

However, given the trouble the city has had filling vacant positions, it would actually cost $3.9 million annually to offer salaries competitive enough to attract qualified employees for those nine positions, Comelo said.

A lot of competent would-be employees see no reason to leave their current job in favor of a job in St. Helena with its high housing costs, Comelo said.

“Our salaries are 95 percent of median,” he said. “That means 50 percent aren’t even interested in our job openings because they’re already making more.”

On the capital side, a city staff that has completed $12 million worth of projects in the last 10 years now needs to complete $55 million worth of projects in the next five years, Comelo said.

The city faces a $2.5 million annual deficit in funding those projects, he said.

The $3.9 million in additional staffing costs plus the $2.5 million deficit in capital costs equals a $6.4 million annual shortfall that needs to be funded somehow, Comelo said.

The question is how. Comelo said the city has limited revenue options, including new hotels, increasing the sales tax, imposing a parcel tax, and selling city property.

A recent survey found that respondents were three times more likely to favor new hotels (36.2%) than increased sales taxes (12.1%).

“Hotel development has to be part of the solution,” Comelo said.

He said city staff is reviewing how city-owned properties could help generate revenue, but that’s a complicated process. California’s Surplus Land Act gives preference to housing development on surplus public land, “so we can’t identify a particular property for a particular use yet,” Comelo said.

He said he hopes to report to the council within the next three or four months.

Comelo said the city is also looking at ways to optimize staff efficiency through technology, tap fiscal reserves to address critical needs like road repairs, and explore shared services with neighboring communities.

City officials are also coming up with a plan to fix St. Helena’s dangerous downtown sidewalks. Comelo said the city is applying for grants and will announce a funding plan within the next few months. There’s already enough money to fix the sidewalks from Pine to Adams, but the sidewalks south of Adams remain unfunded.

Dohring said he’d favor using General Fund reserves to fund sidewalk repairs, adding it’s “not acceptable” that people are falling and getting hurt.

Dohring also said he’d favor St. Helena becoming a charter city so it could impose a real estate transfer tax.

Comelo said staff and/or councilmembers are available to make presentations to community groups. He said he's already been invited to talk at Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park.

Comelo and Vice Mayor Eric Hall will address the St. Helena Rotary Club on May 16. Non-Rotarians may RSVP to John Muhlner at jbmuhlner@earthlink.net.

Photos: Napa Valley hotels — from the luxurious to the basics Cambria Hotel Napa Valley The Archer Napa Hotel The Archer Napa Hotel Cambria Hotel Napa Valley The Archer Napa Hotel Cambria Hotel Napa Valley Cambria Hotel Napa Valley Cambria Hotel Napa Valley Napa’s Vista Collina resort Napa County hotel visitors Archer Napa hotel Napa hotel Oriental Hotel at White Sulphur Springs, 1875 Embassy Suites Embassy Suites Embassy Suites, Napa Marriott hotel Embassy Suites Napa Winery Inn Stanly Ranch resort opens for business Stanly Ranch resort opens for business Stanly Ranch resort opens for business Stanly Ranch resort opens for business Stanly Ranch resort opens for business Stanly Ranch resort opens for business Stanly Ranch resort opens for business Stanly Ranch resort opens for business Jay Jeffers The Madrona Acacia House Las Alcobas Telegraph Alley History Mount View Hotel Mount View Hotel Sunburst Hotel Mount View Hotel at night Bergson hotel Brannan Cottage Inn wins award Calistoga Hotel The European Hotel Napa's McClelland House luxury inn Napa's McClelland House luxury inn Napa's McClelland House luxury inn Napa's McClelland House luxury inn The George The George Napa The George The George