Progress on St. Helena dam removal ends years of daily fines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pending removal of the Upper York Creek Dam has put a stop to a daily $70 fine that’s been levied against the City of St. Helena for almost eight years.

Thanks to rapid progress on the long-awaited project, which will improve fish passage and restore habitat along York Creek, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has suspended the $70/day penalty the city has incurred since November 2012, the city announced Friday.

The city paid a total of $259,645, including a one-time payment of $70,000 upon execution of the agreement. The money went for the benefit of Central California Coast Steelhead in the Napa watershed.

The city awarded a $3.2 million contract to McCullough Construction to perform the work. The project should be done in November, followed by continual monitoring.

Watch Now: How To Teach Your Kids To Be Eco-Friendly