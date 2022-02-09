Proposal to end St. Helena mayoral elections headed to June ballot

Geoff Ellsworth could become St. Helena’s last directly elected mayor if voters approve a June 7 ballot measure that would require the City Council to appoint future mayors.

The council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday placing the matter on the ballot as Measure G.

The measure would need a simple majority to pass. If approved, St. Helena’s 46-year-old method of electing a mayor to a two-year term would end. Instead, the five councilmembers, each serving four-year terms, would annually choose a mayor from within their own ranks.

Measure G would require the council to “select” a councilmember as mayor, but it doesn’t describe how that selection would work.

The council will talk about the criteria for that selection process between now and the June election. This council or future ones could change the process at any time.

Ellsworth said he’s in favor of putting the measure before voters, but he’d rather put it on the November ballot. However, he said he feels better about putting it on the June ballot knowing that the council will flesh out the selection process before the election.

Supporters of the idea have said it would enhance collaboration among councilmembers and reduce the cost and divisiveness of mayoral elections.

If the ballot measure succeeds, Ellsworth’s office of directly elected mayor will cease to exist after the November election. Instead of electing a mayor to a two-year term and two councilmembers to four-year terms, voters would elect three councilmembers to four-year terms.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

