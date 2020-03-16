Napa Valley College President Ron Kraft had great news for St. Helena.

The college was “in a position to entertain a long-term lease (20 plus years)” for “a portion or all” of the Upper Valley Campus, Kraft told City Manager Mark Prestwich in an email on Dec. 19.

The timing couldn’t have been better. In a remarkable coincidence, St. Helena’s aging City Hall had sustained heavy smoke damage the night before as a result of a malfunctioning HVAC unit. City staff needed a new home right away.

Yet weeks later, both sides announced they were breaking off talks because the college wasn’t willing to offer a lease of at least three to four years.

Internal emails and text messages released by the city and the college in response to the St. Helena Star’s Public Records Act requests shed light on how the talks commenced and abruptly fell apart.

Kraft couldn't be reached for comment on this story. Prestwich declined to comment.

Kraft’s Dec. 19 email to Prestwich came two days after a meeting hosted by St. Helena Unified School District Superintendent Marylou Wilson. The so-called Monrovia Meetings offer a chance for regional organizations to compare notes on various issues.

Prestwich gave an update on St. Helena’s City Hall situation, and Kraft gave an update on the Upper Valley Campus on College Avenue. Given the city’s plans to replace City Hall, “Dr. Kraft indicated it would be an interesting time to talk,” Prestwich told the City Council in an email.

The next evening, St. Helena’s City Hall was knocked out of commission. Kraft apparently hadn’t heard the news when he emailed Prestwich with the outline of a deal: A long-term lease of 20-plus years, the use of some or all of the campus, at a cost of $2 per square foot, with the city paying for tenant improvements.

Kraft attached a space inventory, maps and an electrical site plan.

Prestwich asked how soon the building could be available. Kraft replied “Monday” before apologizing a few hours later for his “brief ‘flip’ first response” and saying the deal “could move forward this spring semester – with occupancy after your (tenant improvements) early summer or late spring.”

Prestwich promised to be in touch and informed Kraft of the smoke damage that had occurred the night before.

Kraft said he was “sorry to hear this. Perhaps the timing is right for our conversation and partnership.”

'A very synergistic partnership'

Kraft, Prestwich, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, Vice Mayor Paul Dohring and several city staff members talked on the phone and toured the campus on Dec. 27. Prestwich emailed the full council that afternoon and said the campus would be “easily configurable” for City Hall operations and allow the city to co-locate City Hall, Public Works and Parks staff in the same building.

Prestwich told the council “there was interest on NVC’s part to entertain a possible short-term lease (3-5 years).” It’s not clear whether the full council already knew about Kraft’s initial offer of a long-term lease. Three to five years would have at least given the city enough time to plan and build a permanent City Hall.

Hours later, Kraft briefed college trustees Rosaura Segura, Michael Baldini and Rafael Rios on the day’s events, saying the two sides had “discussed in broad terms the city’s possible leasing of a major portion of the UVC.”

Kraft said the college “could well retain the cooking school areas for events, cooking classes, wine bar/tasting operations, catering and training, etc.” He called the deal “a very synergistic partnership providing both the upper valley with continued college presence, a better (closer) connection with the city and the community, and highlight several of our high profile programs.”

“Likely a 3-5 lease with renewable periods if the partnership between us is good,” Kraft told the trustees, telling them to expect a presentation at the Jan. 16 board meeting.

Rios replied on Dec. 30. He told Kraft the college “should explore this option with the city given the drop-off in college programming, the potential to increase district income/reduce cost, and I think it’s a better option than selling the property.”

Baldini replied the same day, thanking Kraft for his efforts and asking for further details about whether the city would cover maintenance, utilities and insurance costs.

“We are their only option,” Baldini wrote.

Kraft also updated the vacationing Robert Parker, the college’s assistant superintendent/vice president, administrative services. He said Prestwich wanted “some term sheets (Or such)” to present to the council later that week.

“It’s moving faster than our processes can handle but likely a 3-5 (4 year?) lease, a 2-2.70 sq ft,” Kraft wrote. “They’d want 8k or so leaving the kitchen and big classroom open for our offerings. This plan would eliminate (Festival Napa Valley) but that is a longer shot … ”

Parker agreed that the city lease would be a better alternative than Festival Napa Valley “and, as we discussed, a better option politically.” He said the two sides would have to work out the details of who would pay for groundskeeping, utilities and maintenance.

“We would also need to ensure that we have done everything we need to do (Board resolutions, etc.) to allow us to enter into an agreement with the city.”

Opposition arises

On Dec. 31, Kraft briefed his entire board on the talks, saying he was concerned about “the inefficient and ineffective use of resources” at the campus, which cost “close to $900,000” a year to staff and operate. He noted that the college had shut down the campus’ professional chef program due to a lack of enrollment.

Kraft called the city “a politically/educationally/culturally important partner” that could help the college alleviate some of its upkeep costs, redeploy assets to the main campus, and still maintain a level of education and training at the Upper Valley Campus.

Meanwhile, the news was going public. Prestwich informed the Star of the talks on Dec. 30. An article appeared on the Star website hours later and in the Napa Valley Register on Jan. 1.

Prestwich didn’t tell the Star how much the college was going to charge, but he said the college was asking half as much as the asking price at the former St. Helena Catholic School.

On Jan. 2, Trustee Jeff Dodd told Kraft he was “wary of proceeding so quickly without due diligence on long-term planning for how the Upper Valley Campus can better support our students.”

“I am also concerned about our fiduciary duties,” he added. “Market rate for office space in St. Helena is well over $4, so what St. Helena Catholic was asking for was fair and reasonable. But, the college (a superior space) would provide at least a 50% discount from fair market value.

“If there was a more synergistic user that supported our students, I could appreciate such a heavy subsidy. But, I don’t see how a city would better our students relative to any other entity that is outside of the education sector.”

Grave concerns

Skepticism was also coming from outside the college. Diane Carey Woodruff, a former NVC president, wrote a long letter questioning whether the lease would “undercut Napa Valley College’s primary educational mission.”

Bonnie Thoreen, a St. Helena resident and former dean of the UVC, said she had “grave concerns” about the ramifications of a lease. She said the campus has declined because of a lack of leadership and support, “not because the need is no longer there.”

“The 3-5 year hiatus of the offerings will destroy what has been built over the past 20+ years,” she told Kraft and college trustees.

On Jan. 5, Board President Rosaura Segura told Kraft she was “getting slack from my St. Helena constituents” and planning to meet with a few of them.

“Most people in the upper valley are simply not reading the story,” Kraft replied. “Several old former employees have also weighed in and (created) more misinformation. Rumor control will be major when you return.”

On Jan. 6, the City Council spoke in favor of a potential lease and entered closed session to discuss terms. Meanwhile, Kraft informed Prestwich of the “almost hysterical level of concern from St. Helena residents, college folks, and former staff who have read the paper and oppose any lease.”

On Jan. 7, Kraft told the Star that all scheduled classes and activities at the Upper Valley Campus would be moving ahead in the spring semester. He said a mostly unused portion of the campus could be available to the city for a lease of less than 36 months, but anything longer than that “would be much more difficult for the board and me to lean into.”

Kraft said there hadn’t been any formal talks, and the college still planned to transform the Upper Valley Campus into an event and hospitality center.

“The city as a neutral third party decided to move forward with an unsolicited conversation,” Kraft told the Star. “There’s no negotiation because there’s not even an official inquiry yet. The city hasn’t done anything except decide that they want to approach the college.”

Kraft also downplayed the price Prestwich had alluded to, saying he’d told Prestwich the college typically leases space “from $2 a square foot up.”

“Whether we land on $2 or $3 or $4 or whatever – that would all be negotiation in the future,” Kraft told the Star.

'Robustly challenged'

On Jan. 10, Kraft told Prestwich the publicity “hasn’t done the College much good.”

“I know for a fact that two likely three or more of our trustees are not wanting to move forward in a ‘rushed’ fashion,” Kraft wrote in a text message.

“All in all what I had considered to be a synergistic use and potentially a wonderful plan as NVC developed our vision of the hospitality center, is being robustly challenged by a group of former college employees, a group of Saint Helena citizens, and some major politicos,” Kraft wrote.

“Any February possibility is now out,” he told Prestwich. “And the best we might do is March or April” for a rental of no more than one or two years.

Prestwich replied that one to two years was too short “given the costs to move and the fact that we have other options.”

He suggested canceling a previously scheduled phone call and issuing a joint statement explaining why the talks were not moving ahead.

The resulting statement, released Jan. 15, said the two sides hadn’t been able to reach an agreement about the term of the lease. Before it was released, the college changed the word “negotiations” to “initial conversations.”

With the college lease off the table, city staff have moved into a temporary City Hall at 1572 Railroad Ave., and they might stay there until a new City Hall is built.

At the Jan. 17 council meeting, Councilmember David Knudsen spoke hopefully of reviving talks with the college. Other councilmembers were less optimistic.

“I don’t get the sense that they really want us there, frankly,” said Vice Mayor Paul Dohring.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

