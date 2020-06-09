Public responds to report on St. Helena City Hall, hotels

Environmental advocates from St. Helena and around Napa County took issue last week with a proposal to use hotel development to fund a new City Hall.
“I hope that we pick the planet over profit,” said Mike Hackett of Angwin, one of the authors of Measure C, a 2018 ballot initiative that would have enhanced protections for watersheds.
The Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force recommended selling the current City Hall site to a hotel developer and approving a second hotel somewhere else in order to finance a new City Hall, a new or rebuilt library, and storm drain improvements. The task force was appointed by the City Council and made up of local financial experts.
A June 3 joint meeting between the council and the task force, held via Zoom, was cut short by a power outage, and not all of the councilmembers weighed in on the task force’s recommendations. But members of the public did.
The council previously endorsed Measure C and passed a proclamation aimed at making St. Helena net carbon-zero by 2030, Hackett said. Developers should have to demonstrate how they can build a hotel without increasing St. Helena’s carbon footprint, he said.
“The climate is in a catastrophe. It is a crisis,” Hackett said.
“Let’s make the organizing principle going forward our carbon budget,” added Jim Wilson, another co-author of Measure C and a member of Napa Climate NOW! and Napa Vision 2050.
Other comments involved possible hotel sites.
As recently as 2018, the council was leaning toward rebuilding City Hall at its current site, which would have preserved open space on Adams Street property, said St. Helena resident Nancy Dervin.
“There are several hotel option sites available that don’t require giving up public open property,” said Dervin, who’s sponsoring a ballot initiative to prevent hotel development on the Adams Street property.
Mark Smithers, who served on the St. Helena Assets Planning Engagement (SHAPE) Committee, also urged the council to keep City Hall where it is.
“To go against the clear desire to rebuild City Hall at its current site will be a travesty and likely result in long delays,” he said.
The city’s Adams Street property is one candidate for the second hotel recommended by the task force, but it’s not the only one.
Other options include Rodney Friedrich’s already-approved 78-room Vineland Station hotel, a 65-room hotel being proposed next to Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, and a 70-room hotel that Charles Krug Winery and the Napa Valley Wine Train are proposing near Krug.
The task force stressed the need for a comprehensive plan detailing how many hotels the city wants and how to provide housing for hotel workers.
The task force also told the council to consider selling other underutilized city-owned parcels, but hotels represent the centerpiece of their funding plan.
“The tremendous leverage we get from hotel development sort of overshadows all other avenues of revenue,” said task force chair Tom McBroom.
Although the task force recommended a hotel on the current City Hall property, City Councilmember Mary Koberstein said the city should gauge developers’ interest in the Adams Street property.
The city could sell the City Hall property for about $4 million, but “Adams would generate five times that,” Koberstein said.
“I’m not here to advocate specifically for Adams, but to advocate for the city and this council … to see what somebody might offer to do for the community (on Adams),” she said.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
