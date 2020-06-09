Public responds to report on St. Helena City Hall, hotels

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Environmental advocates from St. Helena and around Napa County took issue last week with a proposal to use hotel development to fund a new City Hall.

“I hope that we pick the planet over profit,” said Mike Hackett of Angwin, one of the authors of Measure C, a 2018 ballot initiative that would have enhanced protections for watersheds.

The Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force recommended selling the current City Hall site to a hotel developer and approving a second hotel somewhere else in order to finance a new City Hall, a new or rebuilt library, and storm drain improvements. The task force was appointed by the City Council and made up of local financial experts.

A June 3 joint meeting between the council and the task force, held via Zoom, was cut short by a power outage, and not all of the councilmembers weighed in on the task force’s recommendations. But members of the public did.

The council previously endorsed Measure C and passed a proclamation aimed at making St. Helena net carbon-zero by 2030, Hackett said. Developers should have to demonstrate how they can build a hotel without increasing St. Helena’s carbon footprint, he said.

“The climate is in a catastrophe. It is a crisis,” Hackett said.