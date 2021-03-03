Rafael Rios, John Dunbar join race for Napa County District 3 supervisor

“We need to work towards a balance that keeps our limited industries healthy, gives our residents economic and housing security, and maintains the environment in a condition that continues to enrich our quality of life and supports our local economy. My background, education, and experience give me a unique perspective and skill set that will allow me to effectively work with others to identify our common goals and work towards solving the challenges we face.”

Rios practiced with Coombs & Dunlap before starting his own law practice in 2009 specializing in the wine and vineyard industries and small business.

Rios is in his ninth year on the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees, where he serves alongside fellow contender Ines DeLuna. Rios has also served as a boardmember for the Napa County Hispanic Network, St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, Calistoga Family Center and Mexican American Vintners Association, and as committee member of the Community Health Assessment Group of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation.

John Dunbar

Dunbar, who retired from UC-Berkeley's Athletics Department in 2013, has lived in Yountville since 1998 and served as mayor since 2010. He's also served on various local, regional and statewide governing bodies, including as 2019-2020 president of the League of California Cities.