Unwanted appliances, batteries and paperwork poured into St. Helena’s annual Earth Day drive-through recycling event on Saturday, as cars lined up to drop off recyclables outside the firehouse.
Members of the St. Helena High School football team helped unload boxes in exchange for optional donations to the team’s scholarship fund.
The amount of recyclables dropped off was not available by press time, but by 30 minutes into the event as many as five cars were lined up at a time. It typically took less than a minute to unload each car and send the driver on their way.
A mobile shredder from Integrity Shred was there to shred papers, one trash bin at a time.
As drivers left the site, they passed by a booth where the St. Helena Water Department was handing out free kits containing gadgets like shower timers, dye tabs to find toilet leaks, water-efficient nozzles and rain gauges.
Michael Fontana, environmental services technician, said the city is now accepting unwanted batteries every Friday at the Public Works office at 1572 Railroad Ave. Batteries should be separated by type, and lithium and rechargeable batteries should be bagged and have their terminals taped to prevent fire hazards.
The event was sponsored by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, city of St. Helena, Umpqua Bank and Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling.