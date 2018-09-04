Recycling tips

-No soft plastics of any type are recyclable -- no bread bags, laundry bags, wrappers, bubble wrap or Ziploc bags.

-All acceptable recyclables must be in clear plastic bags (or no bags) or they will go into the trash.

-Leave the labels and lids on bottles and cans.

-To be sure a container is recycled, wash it out so most of the contents are removed.

-No paper with any kind of coating.

-No batteries. They can be recycled at Clover Flat or at Steves Hardware.

-If you save bottles or cans with a return value, take them to Clover Flat Landfill to cash them in.