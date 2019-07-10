Approximately 400 Napa residents hauled old financial records and other paperwork to be shredded at Redwood Credit Union’s (RCU’s) free annual Shred-a-Thon on June 29.
Shred-IT trucks were on site at the County of Napa Sullivan Lot to help people safely dispose of and recycle approximately 30,000 pounds of paper.
“Shredding sensitive documents — such as old financial statements and bills — is one of the best precautions people can take against identity theft, so we were happy to once again provide this service to our community,” said Mario Gutierrez, RCU’s Napa branch manager.
RCU also collected $1,600 in monetary donations at the event to benefit Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center, an organization that works with Latinos to inspire and achieve healthy living, self-sufficiency, and opportunities for leadership and community engagement.