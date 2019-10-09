Challenges with regulatory agencies have postponed the start of a long-delayed effort to remove an earthen dam blocking fish passage in York Creek.
The removal of the Upper York Creek Dam will not begin in 2019 as previously planned, but the project is still on schedule to be complete by the end of 2020.
The city had planned to do the project in two phases: Building downstream sediment traps in 2019 and then notching the earthen dam to release built-up sediment in 2020. The city now plans to do both phases in 2020, after last-minute design changes failed to win regulatory approval in time for the 2019 construction season ending Oct. 31.
“This is super-depressing and frustrating,” Councilmember David Knudsen said Tuesday.
The goals of the project are to open up fish passage, restore York Creek’s natural ecology, and reduce the risk of downstream sediment degradation that could harm fish and other aquatic life.
Several regulatory agencies have authority over the project, and the city also has to work with Spring Mountain Vineyard, which owns the property where the sediment traps will be installed. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife issued its final permit in July, but the project hit a snag when the city had to change the number of downstream sediment traps.
The Regional Water Quality Control Board and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Marine Fisheries wanted the city to anchor the logs using rocks and trees that were already in the streambed, instead of importing ballast. Based on a landslide report that came in after Fish & Wildlife had issued its permit, as well as a determination by a biologist, the city concluded that only 20 traps could be safely installed during Phase 1 without importing ballast, instead of 30 as originally permitted. The last 10 traps could be installed during Phase 2 instead.
You have free articles remaining.
The city asked regulatory agencies to authorize the change, but because of their concerns about the reduced habitat during Phase 1 they “did not reach consensus to allow the project to move forward,” according to a staff report by Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies.
The council agreed Tuesday to reject the only bid it received for Phase 1 construction. Suulutaq, Inc. of Suisun City had bid just over $600,000, far exceeding an engineer’s estimate of $330,000.
Consolidating the two phases won’t delay final completion and will actually have some advantages and cost savings, Smithies said.
“The City will no longer have to manage two construction seasons, two sets of regulatory permitting conditions, and post-construction monitoring, as well as multiple contractors and consultant experts that are required to monitor the project through construction,” Smithies wrote in the staff report.
City officials plan to work with State Sen. Bill Dodd and Rep. Mike Thompson to help keep the project moving. Dodd and Thompson will help ensure that permitting agencies are “not using the entire shot clock” when reviewing the project, said City Manager Mark Prestwich.
Prestwich promised to update the council on the project at every council meeting until it’s finished.
After the dam was deemed an illegal barrier to fish passage, the city agreed to remove the dam as part of a 2006 settlement agreement with NOAA. The city is paying a $70 fine for every day the dam has remained in place since November 2012.