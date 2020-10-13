Remains of St. Helena man, missing since 2018, found during Glass Fire

The remains of a St. Helena man who’d been missing since 2018 were found on Oct. 6 during the Glass Fire near Lodi Lane in St. Helena.

The Napa County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office recovered the skeletal remains and used dental records to identify the remains as Russell William Oles, who’d been the subject of an open missing person investigation by the St. Helena Police Department, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Oles’ remains were found less than a quarter-mile from his house, Wofford said. No foul play is suspected, and Oles’ family has been notified.

