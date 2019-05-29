Remembering Napa’s JoAnn Busenbark

Napa's JoAnn Busenbark is being remembered as a fierce advocate for seniors, veterans, the poor and people with disabilities.
Busenbark, a consummate public servant and an employee of Napa Valley College for more than 30 years, died Monday, May 20 at Queen of the Valley Medical Center after a battle of cardiovascular disease.
Busenbark was a supporter of the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College and its Napa Valley Cooking School and the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, all in St. Helena. She served on the Rianda House board of directors in 2017-2018.
Busenbark, 81, served for nine years on the Napa City Council, nine years on the Napa Planning Commission and most recently 12 years, from 2004-2016, on the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees. She chose not to run for re-election in August 2016 and later that year, in honor of her service, she was granted Trustee Emerita status.
According to her obituary, “She left a legacy of good works, many of which were dedicated to the growing numbers of seniors whose basic needs she felt might be in jeopardy.”
Her ashes will be interred in the Busenbark family plot in Roseburg, Ore., where she grew up. A celebration of her life will be held in Napa at a later date.
Rianda House
Julie Spencer, executive director of Rianda House, writes, “Her grit, wisdom and guidance were a guiding light. I participated in three committees with her and she served on our board. What a gift! She wasn’t afraid to take on a challenge, was a master at considering all sides, knew all the key partners, and their pasts!
“Her humor, passion and vision always kept things moving toward a positive shared outcome. We have JoAnn to thank for her 40-plus years of tireless and forthright efforts that helped shape the culture of how Napa County providers collaborate so well together to provide programs, resources, and advocacy for seniors. Her legacy lives on, and yet her passing leaves a hole in many of our hearts … she will be missed!”
Spencer also gathered comments about Busenbark from a dozen people throughout Napa County, including Kris Coryell, former chair of Rianda House’s board of directors and current board members Priscilla Upton and Bonnie Thoreen.
Upton said, “For me, JoAnn had a wonderful and determined energy that, combined with her twinkle and sense of humor, made her really special. She was such a force, especially for the elders in this county, but her modest nature never really let on how much she had done, right up unto the last part of her life. JoAnn was a sweet and thoughtful friend, loyal and kind, and I was blessed to have had her in my life.”
Thoreen and Busenbark were friends and colleagues at Napa Valley College for more than 40 years. Thoreen, the former dean of the Upper Valley Campus, said Busenbark was "very generous with her time and thoughts. I always admired her fierce advocacy for people and populations who often were invisible and/or alone."
Coryell said Busenbark was a force, “a needed and very strong voice for seniors in the Napa Valley. Rianda House was so fortunate to have her as a board member and super-supporter.”
State Senator Bill Dodd called Busenbark “a loyal friend and a consummate public servant who was always true to her word. After leaving the Napa City Council, she didn’t rest on her laurels. JoAnn actually accelerated her involvement in many other areas, serving on the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees and as a longtime member of the Napa County Commission on Aging.
“For JoAnn, it wasn’t about getting the credit, it was about making a difference for this place she loved and having a positive impact on people. And she certainly left her mark, which continues to resound. We are all better off for JoAnn’s friendship and service, and she will be deeply missed.”
Making a difference
Peggy Klick from the Solano/Napa Area Agency on Aging, Senior Advisory Commission, said Busenbark “leaves us with an incredible legacy – she made a difference.”
Klick said Busenbark “did not get involved in so many organizations to be popular or to be known. She joined them to be sure that things were fair and equitable. She was that gatekeeper. She was the person who spotted social injustices and said, very clearly, ‘This just won’t do. How can we fix this?’
“We will remember her passion, her commitment, her relentless pursuit of what is right, fair and kind. I am one of many in the community that feels honored to know her and watch her in action,” Klick added.
Busenbark enjoyed competitive games, including Mah Jongg and bridge, and was a skilled poker instructor and player. She regularly ended up at the winners’ table during the Rianda House annual Texas Hold’em tournaments, which “will never be the same” without her, Koryell said.
“How she loved to play. I love that I got to know her through Rianda House bridge classes and play. She is and will be missed by so many for so many reasons,” she said, adding Busenbark was “a powerful woman.”
Drene Johnson, executive director of Community Action Napa Valley, said Busenbark’s love of poker was shown on May 17, just days before her death, when she defended her title at the CANV’s Texas Hold’em tournament. Busenbark was in a wheelchair and both of her arms bandaged, Johnson said, adding, “She called me the day before to tell me she was coming late and save her dinner, which was waiting for her. She said she had permission from the Meadows (where she was living) to be out for four hours and when four hours passed, she said good night and added what a good time she had.”
Johnson said, “Learning of her passing reinforced what I have known about JoAnn – tough, strong, tenacious and one of a kind.”
During her time as an elected official in the City of Napa, she advocated for economic development, defending the city’s general plan and Rural Limit Line and encouraged the construction of workforce housing.
Busenbark arrived in Napa in 1967 and retired as a Napa Valley College employee, as director of Disabled Services, at age 65 in 2003.
‘Gentle and tough’
Ronald Kraft, superintendent/president of Napa Valley College, announced Busenbark’s death in a letter sent May 21 to the college community.
“She was gentle and tough, kind and generous, and passionate with a capital P," he wrote. "JoAnn had a positive impact on Napa from the day she arrived here in 1967 until the very end, fighting for all issues related to the disabled population of the Napa Valley, as well as the elderly and the poor."
“She first became associated with Napa Valley College working with Napa Work and Training Center, now known as PSI, which provides training and job placement services to individuals with disabilities.
“A champion of disabled students and lifelong learners as well as a fierce advocate for workforce development, meeting community education and training needs, JoAnn worked at Napa Valley College for more than 30 years, developing many of the programs and classes for seniors at the Upper Valley Campus and the Veterans Home. She first joined the college as an instructor in 1970, serving in a variety of capacities all related to disabled students, programs, and services, and retired in 2003 as Associate Dean of Special Services (now DSPS).”
Busenbark served as NVC trustee for District 6, which includes Yountville, St. Helena and a bit of North Napa. She was a strong supporter of Measure E, a $198 million bond measure on the November 2014 ballot. Despite gaining 37,114 “yes” votes (53.9 percent), it failed to reach the 55.1 percent needed to pass by 448 votes. The money was to fund infrastructure and technology improvements.
Kraft wrote, “JoAnn was a dear friend and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her – as well as those who did not – because of the incredible impact she had on our college and on our community. We extend our deepest sympathies to all who were fortunate to have had JoAnn be part of their lives.”
Additionally, Busenbark served on the board of directors of the Area Agency on Aging, serving Napa and Solano counties; the City of Napa’s Senior Center Advocacy Commission, the Napa County Commission on Aging, the Napa County Para-transit Coordinating Council and IHSS (In-Home Support Services).
“I always found JoAnn impressive in her willingness to get involved in so many initiatives that impacted seniors,” said Myrna David, program manager for the UpValley Village. "She was a stalwart on the Napa County Commission on Aging and I’m sure she will be greatly missed in the community."
Celine Regalia, executive director of Collabria Care, said Busenbark led the efforts “to bring light to older adults’ issues and needs.” Additionally, her leadership helped “to create plans and increased services to our seniors.”
“JoAnn was one of Molly’s Angels' biggest advocates,” said Judy Pfister, retired office administrator for Molly’s Angels. “She was instrumental in helping us get to where we are today. If it had to do with the quality of life for seniors, she was all over it. She served on numerous committees and was very active in our community.”
Busenbark was born and raised on 300 acres in Roseburg, Ore., and earned a bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University, where she played field hockey. She also earned a master's degree from the University of Arizona.
Rhodes remembers her friend
Betty Rhodes, also an advocate for Napa County’s senior citizens, had been friends with Busenbark for what she said was “a good 20 years.” Rhodes served on the Napa County Commission of Aging and Busenbark attended one of those meetings.
“I think she gave a talk or something and I was very impressed with her strength and her knowledge of what’s going on with the elder generation," Rhodes said. "I learned a lot from her and I thought 'That’s quite a gal.'”
Later on, as the two served together, Rhodes learned that Busenbark was a fighter. In her view, “she was extremely strong, especially when she knew she was right," Rhodes said. "She got a lot of things accomplished in her lifetime that would not have happened otherwise. She was going to take care of those folks and she did an awfully good job for many years."
Beyond that, Busenbark had a gentle side as well, and she adopted and helped raise several young people, Rhodes said. “She was very warm, generous and was a wonderful human being. We just don’t have enough folks like JoAnn.”
To see more of Rhodes’ memories, turn to her Senior Corner column on Page A5 in today’s St. Helena Star.