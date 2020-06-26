Remembering St. Helena’s Bob Skupny

Volunteering was part of their social fabric, their son said, to give back. “They weren’t particularly wealthy, so it wasn’t possible to be philanthropic financially. They just gave their time,” Skupny said. The two volunteered for things they really liked.

Part of wine business

Even though Bob was a part of the “Mad Men” era, where there were martinis for lunch, a daily cocktail hour and bottles of good scotch, he never really drank during his career, because wine gave him headaches. But he was curious about wine, his son said. “He’d see all these guys bring big wads of money to buy Caymus Special Selection, and he’d shake his head,” Skupny said. “All that fuss over a little grape juice.”

Bob signed up for a wine appreciation class and then took all the wine classes, taught by Richard Miami, offered at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College. “We’d talk about it and the wine didn’t seem to bother him. There were no more headaches and he started to really like it.”

Bob helped his son at Caymus, stuffing envelopes, and then got a part-time job at St. Helena’s St. Clement Winery, where he worked a half day a week and then one day on the weekend.