Rep. Mike Thompson tours St. Helena’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, spent an hour Tuesday morning touring the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s vaccine clinic at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus.

“They’ve got this thing dialed in,” Thompson said after meeting with Glen Newhart, president of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation.

“There’s a tremendous number of volunteers here,” Thompson added. “As (Newhart) pointed out, some of them come here every day.”

Since late January the St. Helena Hospital Foundation has been vaccinating senior citizens, health care workers, teachers, first responders, farmworkers, restaurant workers, and people with pre-existing conditions that put them at greater risk from COVID-19. Between its two clinics at the campus and the hospital, the foundation will have administered more than 25,000 doses after Friday's clinic.

Thompson said Napa County and the rest of the counties in his district have done “a phenomenal job.”

“The holdup is the vaccines,” he said. “If we had twice as many vaccines today, they could give twice as many shots.”

He noted that vaccination rates are increasing nationwide, increasing from 2.5 million to 3 million per day.