Earlier this month, Congressman Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena) honored Rutherford resident Chris Rubio on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Madam Speaker, I rise today to honor Christopher Rubio for 50 years of exceptional service to our community and to celebrate his retirement from Wells Fargo,” Thompson read. The proclamation continued, stating at age 45, after serving in Vietnam, being a manager at Safeway and working at Beringer Winery, Rubio went back to school. After graduating with a business management degree from St. Mary’s College, Rubio started at Wells Fargo Bank, where he worked for 20 years.
“Mr. Rubio has continued to work and serve tirelessly throughout his life,” Thompson said. “Mr. Rubio has made extraordinary sacrifices for his family, our community and our country. He is fair, honest and fiercely loyal.”
During his life, Rubio coached T-Ball, led 4-H students, volunteered at the Boys & Girls Club and the American Legion, where he advocated for veterans to receive help for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. He also served as president of the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce board of directors and the Napa Valley Fair Expo and serves on the Kiwanis Club board of directors.
“Madam Speaker, Christopher Rubio is the kind of person we should all strive to be and I am proud to call him my friend. It is therefore fitting and proper that we honor him here today.”
Thompson’s long-time aide Brad Onorato presented a framed proclamation to Rubio on Jan. 7 at the Rutherford Grill.