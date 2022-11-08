Repairs begin at historic Scout Hall in St. Helena

Exterior repairs began Nov. 1 at Scout Hall, the first step in a community-wide effort to restore a St. Helena landmark.
A crew from St. Helena Construction is replacing the exterior siding, replacing installation, checking studs and repainting the building, according to Jim Sweeney, committee chair for the Friends of Scout Hall.
The city owns the building, which is used exclusively by St. Helena Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. It was last renovated in 1979, and it became clear in the last few years that the building needed another major overhaul.
The city replaced the roof and stabilized the parapet in 2021, and the newly formed Friends of Scout Hall pledged to do the rest.
Originally an olive oil factory, the building was donated to the city by Nellie Smith in 1936 to be used exclusively as a meeting place for Boy Scouts.
Sweeney, who is also assistant scoutmaster, said St. Helena Boy Scouts Troop 1 has 40 registered Scouts, the highest number in 15 years.
