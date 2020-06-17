Repairs continue at St. Helena Bank of America branch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is no projected date that the St. Helena branch of the Bank of America will safely reopen, after an April 25 fire caused heavy damage, estimated at between $800,000 to $1 million.

Colleen Haggerty, senior vice president of media relations for the Bank of America, said during the time the financial center is being repaired, the bank has provided a mobile ATM onsite until the existing ATM is back online. Additionally, she said clients can access their safe boxes by appointment. “For any other needs, clients can access their accounts 24/7 online and by mobile phone as well as visit any of our nearby Financial Centers in the neighboring communities,” she said.

On Saturday, April 25, a passerby alerted police at about 5:45 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from the roof of the building on Adams Street near Library Lane.

The fire started on a parapet wall on the building’s second-story roof, said St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen. Firefighters were able to limit the fire damage to the second floor, but the first floor sustained major water damage in the process, Sorensen said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not suspicious and appears to be electrical and related to the HVAC unit on the roof, Sorensen said.

Firefighters from the St. Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Deer Park and Napa County fire departments all responded to the scene.

You may reach David Stoneberg at 967-6800 or editor@sthelenastar.com

