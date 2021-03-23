 Skip to main content
Repairs continue at St. Helena’s Bank of America building

Repairs continue at St. Helena’s Bank of America building

Fire at Bank of America, St. Helena

Firefighters work on the roof and second story of St. Helena's Bank of America, which was damaged by a fire on April 25, 2020.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

Repairs to the fire-damaged Bank of America building on Adams Street should be complete in April, but it’s still unclear when the bank will reopen, according to landlord Antonio Castellucci.

Castellucci said he wasn’t sure what the bank would need to do before reopening to the public. A Bank of America spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The building was damaged by a fire on April 25, 2020. Castellucci said it took a while to repair the building because it was difficult to get a contractor to work with the insurance company and because it took time to secure the necessary permits from the city.

