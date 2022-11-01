 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Repairs underway on broken well pump in St. Helena

  • 0

Repairs are underway on a groundwater well pump that failed on Oct. 19, reducing St. Helena’s water supply by 10% to 15% and creating what city officials called an “urgent” need to conserve water.

A video survey of the well column conducted last week determined that cleaning is necessary, said city Public Works Director Joe Leach. A contractor was doing that work on Tuesday and was expected to finish on Wednesday.

Another contractor will arrive Monday to install a new pump/motor assembly, including electrical connections, and flush the well to meet water quality standards, Leach said.

“Efforts by the public to conserve during this brief period are greatly appreciated,” Leach said.

Together the two Stonebridge wells, located near the Pope Street Bridge, accounted for 26% of St. Helena's potable water in August.

People are also reading…

More cities across the country are adopting wastewater recycling in an effort to conserve water in drought-ridden areas.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News