Repairs underway on broken well pump in St. Helena

Repairs are underway on a groundwater well pump that failed on Oct. 19, reducing St. Helena’s water supply by 10% to 15% and creating what city officials called an “urgent” need to conserve water.

A video survey of the well column conducted last week determined that cleaning is necessary, said city Public Works Director Joe Leach. A contractor was doing that work on Tuesday and was expected to finish on Wednesday.

Another contractor will arrive Monday to install a new pump/motor assembly, including electrical connections, and flush the well to meet water quality standards, Leach said.

“Efforts by the public to conserve during this brief period are greatly appreciated,” Leach said.

Together the two Stonebridge wells, located near the Pope Street Bridge, accounted for 26% of St. Helena's potable water in August.