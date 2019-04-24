The city of St. Helena emerged from its latest financial check-up with a mostly clean bill of health, except for familiar warnings about the city’s aging capital assets.
The city’s finances were run through the California Municipal Financial Health Diagnostic, which assigns color-coded scores based on 14 metrics. The last diagnostic was performed in 2017.
St. Helena passed with 12 greens (“healthy”), one yellow (“caution”) and one red (“warning”).
The city scored “healthy” ratings for its balanced budget, overall solvency, operating surpluses, sufficient reserves, liquidity, timely financial reports, and other metrics.
“St. Helena’s doing pretty well,” Mark Walsh, the Santa Rosa-based certified public accountant who conducted the study, told the City Council on Tuesday. “You’ve done all the things you needed to do since the last study.”
The red warning and yellow caution both involved the city’s ability to keep pace with the aging of its capital assets. The net value of the city’s capital assets are projected to decline by 3.42 percent in 2020-2021 and 3.52 percent in 2021-2022.
The warning was no surprise to a city that’s spent more than a year analyzing its public buildings, including City Hall and the police station. The city has started setting money aside to catch up on years of deferred maintenance, and officials are also coming up with a long-term plan to maintain the city’s underground water, sewer and storm drain systems.
“Nothing big with capital assets and government facilities is easy,” Walsh told the council. “But you’re doing all the work anyway, and that’s the key part. … If it’s red now, it won’t be next time.”
The city earned full marks for its financial management policies. The 2017 diagnostic noted that St. Helena lacked two of the eight recommended policies. All eight have now been adopted.
Walsh, who works with various California cities, said other cities are now looking to St. Helena as a model for their own financial policies.
York Creek Dam
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council approved an addendum to the environmental impact report for the removal of the Upper York Creek Dam, as well as an agreement to deposit sediment and build sediment traps on land owned by Spring Mountain Vineyard.
The project involves removing the dam, which has been deemed a barrier to fish passage, and catching the built-up sediment in downstream sediment traps. The sediment would be released in a natural way during heavy rain, restoring the stream's natural habitat.
The sediment traps are scheduled to be installed in August, followed by the dam removal in 2020.