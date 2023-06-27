A new report recommends reactivating the defunct Hotel St. Helena, reconfiguring Main Street, and developing more hotels as part of a downtown revitalization strategy.

The city hired Urban Land Institute San Francisco to convene a panel of land use, real estate and economic experts and advise the city on improving downtown while preserving St. Helena's distinctive identity.

Based on a two-day Technical Assistance Panel held in the Carnegie Building in March and months of follow-up work, ULI drafted a 56-page report.

The panel of experts, who met with city staff and members of the business community in March, “strongly recommended development of several new boutique hotels,” starting with the Hotel St. Helena and also considering the former Bank of America property on Adams Street.

“The repositioning of the historic St. Helena Hotel could similarly breathe new life into Main Street and become an important hub for the community,” the report states.

Even with the 65 new rooms approved for the Farmstead hotel, “the market can support far more rooms, and the city would benefit from the increased transient occupancy tax (TOT) that such development would generate,” the report states.

The report acknowledges locals’ “contentious history with opposing hotels” but notes that neighboring cities “have successfully managed new hotel growth” and used hotel-room tax revenue to fund quality-of-life investments like park maintenance and affordable housing.

ULI also suggests removing the center turn lane from Main Street between Adams and Spring streets to create more pedestrian space, bike lanes, parklets, and activities like outdoor dining and shopping.

The city could convert on-street parking spaces to “flex zones” that could accommodate parking, service access, passenger pickup and drop-off, and/or outdoor dining and retail.

The report suggests a mix of affordable housing and local-serving retail at the old City Hall site next to Lyman Park.

It also suggests a pop-up “incubator kitchen” in the parking lot serving Sunshine Foods Market and Wells Fargo, where people new to the restaurant profession could experiment with concepts that might evolve into full-dress restaurants.

That concept would build on St. Helena’s “foodie” culture and the legacy of the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, as well as improve the southern gateway to the downtown, the report states.

“The timing of this collaborative work effort could not be more opportune,” Mayor Paul Dohring said in a statement. “Our City Council is focusing intently on creating an economically thriving downtown, distinctively set apart from other wine country destinations.

“We understand how important it is for both our residents and visitors to bring energy and vibrancy to our historic downtown and to highlight its unique character," Dohring said. "In my view, re-imagining our downtown presents numerous opportunities to both strengthen our fiscal sustainability and improve the well-being and quality of life of residents.”

The report notes that after TOT revenue dipped in 2020 due to the pandemic, Calistoga’s room tax revenue rebounded from $4.7 million in 2020 to $5.3 million in 2021, while St. Helena’s declined from $2.5 million in 2020 to $1.3 million in 2021.

The report points to St. Helena’s bad sidewalks, the perception of a parking problem downtown, “underused and insufficient” public open space, and retailers that close early, “contributing to a lack of activation and vitality in the evenings.”

On the plus side, the report says St. Helena benefits from a character-defining sense of place, small-town charm, historic buildings, natural beauty, food and wine.

The report is posted at cityofsthelena.org/ulireport. The City Council is expected to discuss the report's recommendations in the near future.

