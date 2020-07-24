Resident of St. Helena's Vineyard Valley tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A resident of Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park has tested positive for COVID-19, the City of St. Helena confirmed Friday in a press release.

The City “is fully engaged with Napa County Public Health in identifying and containing any possible spread,” according to the statement.

“The City of St. Helena is working in conjunction with Napa County Public health and Vineyard Valley ownership/management to notify residents. Napa County Public Health officials are conducting contact tracing for those individuals who came in close contact with the infected resident.

“The Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health unit will provide onsite testing for specifically identified individuals that came in close contact with the infected resident at the Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park.”

“The residents of St. Helena and Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park have done a remarkable job through the many months of the COVID-19 emergency condition in keeping safe by staying calm, sheltering at home, wearing masks/face coverings and observing social distancing protocol. It is important to continue doing so as the situation is addressed, and we work together through this situation.”