Resignation creates vacancy on St. Helena school board

The St. Helena Unified School District is inviting members of the public to apply for a vacant school board seat created by the resignation of Trustee Forrest Minter.

Minter, who was elected unopposed in 2020, resigned effective last Friday because he’s moving out of the district boundaries.

Faced with the decision of holding a special election or appointing someone to fill out the remainder of Minter’s four-year term, trustees last Thursday opted for the appointment process in order to avoid the substantial cost of a special election.

Minter's term expires in December 2024.

Application packets are available at the district office and at sthelenaunified.org. Applications are due Oct. 11. The board will interview applicants and make an appointment at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. The new trustee will be sworn in at the board’s Oct. 21 meeting.