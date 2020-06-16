Restoration of Bale Grist Mill's water wheel underway in upper Napa Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While the current pandemic has resulted in the temporary closure of the historic Bale Grist Mill between St. Helena and Calistoga, it has provided a window of opportunity for the staff of the Napa County Regional Park & Open Space District (NCRPOSD) to undertake a major restoration of the iconic mill's waterwheel without disrupting the normal operation of public tours.

This restoration project showcases the partnership between the NCRPOSD and the Napa Valley State Parks Association, who have been working together to maintain and preserve the Bale Mill since 2012 when the State Park budget crisis forced a potential closure.

"This restoration work would not be possible without the support of the Napa Valley State Parks Association and our generous donors and supporters," said John Woodbury, general manager of NCRPOSD. "This historic site is invaluable to our community as a glimpse into our shared past and an educational venue for students. The restoration will keep this living piece of history working and accessible to everyone."

The restoration requires specialized experience and customized redwood pieces to be built to fit. The district employs Millwright and Facility Specialist Rob Grassi, who is guiding the restoration project with staff. Work is expected to be completed by this summer with minimal periods of closure.