Retired judge to review ethics complaint against St. Helena mayor

Retired Judge Scott Snowden has been appointed to investigate an ethics complaint against St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth in connection with statements he made when he voted against the Hall legal settlement.

Submitted Jan. 11, the complaint alleges that Ellsworth's comments at the Dec. 20 St. Helena City Council meeting violated the Standards of Conduct requiring councilmembers to “refrain from abusive conduct, personal charges, or verbal attacks” on other councilmembers, and to “base their decisions on the merits and substance of the matter at hand, rather than on unrelated considerations.”

The name of the person who submitted the complaint is redacted from the copy released by the city at the St. Helena Star's request, but former Mayor Alan Galbraith confirmed he was the author.

As vice mayor, Paul Dohring is responsible for judging whether ethics complaints against the mayor merit further investigation. Dohring made a preliminary determination that there is “substantial evidence to support a conclusion that Mayor Ellsworth has materially violated the Standards of Conduct,” he wrote last week in a memo to the council.

In accordance with council procedure, Dohring appointed Snowden as the “independent Hearing Officer” who will investigate the complaint further.

Council procedure calls for the Hearing Officer to report to the council within 30 days. Based on the Hearing Officer's report, the council could dismiss the complaint or punish the offending member with a warning, a written reprimand, censure, removal from assignments or “other action as deemed appropriate.”

Galbraith’s complaint involves comments Ellsworth made at the end of the council’s discussion about the Hall settlement, which requires the city to provide water to the former Vineland Vista Mobile Home Park south of town and pay the plaintiffs $950,000 in exchange for dropping their lawsuit.

After the other councilmembers had voted in favor of the settlement, Ellsworth thanked the city’s negotiating team and said, “we’re in as good a position as we can be.”

“I am, however, concerned,” Ellsworth said. “I think that there remain some conflict-of-interest issues, some endorsement issues, some things that have, for me, clouded the water a bit.”

Ellsworth didn’t elaborate on what he called “extraneous issues,” but he went on to cast the only vote against the settlement, which was approved 3-1.

“The unexplained allegations of conflict of interest and endorsement issues, impugning the probity of the Council vote, were a direct attack on the integrity of Council member colleagues, who rightfully regard personal integrity as essential to effective public service,” Galbraith wrote.

According to Dohring’s preliminary determination, Ellsworth's comments "cast aspersions on the integrity of his council colleagues," and the timing of his statement “precluded his fellow council members from exploring the basis of his alleged concerns."

“Further, whether intended or not, Mayor Ellsworth’s unexplained and belated conflict-of-interest and endorsement allegations essentially challenged the propriety of the negotiation process itself and the ultimate Council vote to approve the Settlement,” Dohring wrote.

Galbraith also claimed that by citing what Ellsworth called “extraneous issues,” the mayor violated the requirement that councilmembers base their votes on the merits of a topic instead of on “unrelated considerations.”

Dohring’s preliminary determination found that there was substantial evidence to warrant further investigation of both alleged violations.

Ellsworth issued a statement Wednesday morning.

"I'm reviewing the complaint and have asked for more information from the City," he said. "I will be in a position to respond more fully in the near future when that is at hand. This week my key focus is on our City Manager transition, water security efforts and using the benefit of cooler months to work with our community on wildfire safety preparations."

This is the second ethics complaint filed against Ellsworth. The first, filed in February 2021 by an attorney for Upper Valley Disposal Service and Clover Flat Landfill, came in response to a letter Ellsworth wrote to the county criticizing the companies.

Ellsworth’s letter stated that he was writing “as an individually elected official, as mayor of St. Helena,” whereas the council’s Standards of Conduct require members to “explicitly state they do not represent their body or the City of St. Helena.”

That complaint didn’t make it to the Hearing Officer stage. Dohring ruled that there was no “material violation” because Ellsworth issued an amended letter clarifying that he was writing on his own behalf and not representing the council or the city.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.