National surveys indicate travel is the first wish of most retirees or those about to retire. Yet where most seniors can afford to travel, finding safe travel and who to travel with remain important questions. Those will be the featured topics for travel expert Brent Olson, guest speaker for the forthcoming spring Retirement Renewal Forum at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the Gasser Community Room, Collabria Care, in Napa.
Olson is not only an experienced traveler, having led numerous trips, but the recent recipient of the Condé Nast 2019 Top Travel Specialists listing, an honor he has received before.
The Forums are part of the Collabria Care Community Conversation series and are free to the public. However, early reservations are recommended to assure your place by calling 707-258-9087, ext. 272 or jmcnab@collabriacare.org. The Gasser Community Room is located at 414 South Jefferson in Napa. Parking and refreshments will be available.