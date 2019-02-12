Episcopal Diocese of Northern California

-Stretches across 26 counties, from Pacific Coast to the Sierra Nevada, from vineyards and cities of the south to the Oregon border in the north

-Includes Sonoma and Napa wine countries, historic Gold Country towns, orchards and fields of the Central Valley and redwood forests in the North Coast

-Half of the worshipping community is located in both metropolitan Sacramento and in northern Bay area, including Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties

-Diocese established in 1910

-Trinity Cathedral and office of Bishop are located in Sacramento

-Currently 68 parishes and missions in diocese

-Oldest congregation, now St. Paul’s, established in 1849 in Sacramento

-St. Michael’s Episcopal Day School serves 255 students (Preschool-8th grade) in Carmichael

-Average Sunday attendance in 2012, 5,552

-Average Sunday attendance in 2017, 4,862

From the diocesan profile