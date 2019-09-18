On behalf of PG&E, ALB Inc. will perform pavement restoration on Kearney and Pine streets between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. starting Thursday, Sept. 19.
Work will take place on Kearney Street between Madrona Avenue and Adams Street, and on Pine Street between Kearney Street and Oak Avenue.
The work will restore pavement that was affected when PG&E replaced sections of its gas infrastructure as part of an ongoing effort to provide reliable service via its Gas Pipeline Replacement Program. The road work is expected to be complete by Friday, Sept. 27.
You have free articles remaining.
The work may cause traffic, and drivers should be aware of all construction signs.
For information, contact Chris Allison at (925) 766-3589 or visit the PG&E Gas Pipeline Replacement Program webpage at pge.com.