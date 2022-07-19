Roadside vegetation cleared along St. Helena's Spring Street

The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, together with the Spring Mountain and St. Helena Fire Safe Councils, on Sunday announced the completion of a wildfire safety project on the west side of St. Helena.

Dead trees, overhanging tree limbs, brush, debris and overgrown vegetation have been cleared on both sides of Spring Street adjacent to the Sylvaner subdivision to create a firebreak and provide safer evacuation for hundreds of area residents, including those on White Sulphur Springs Road.

Those communities were threatened by the Glass Fire in 2020 when it crossed over St. Helena from the east side of Napa Valley into the Mayacama Mountains. This roadside hazardous fuel mitigation project increases evacuation safety for residents fleeing future wildfires in the western hills, while providing better access for firefighters to prevent a wildfire from progressing down the hills and engulfing homes in the Sylvaner subdivision and properties along the west side of St. Helena.

The Spring Street roadside vegetation treatment project is one of 26 wildfire mitigation projects being put in place across 17 Fire Safe Councils throughout Napa County, funded by private donations to state Sen. Bill Dodd’s Annual Charity Fundraiser in December 2021, which raised nearly $1.4 million for the benefit of Napa Firewise. The projects are designed and proposed by the all-volunteer Fire Safe Councils in accordance with their professional Wildfire Risk Assessment and associated Community Wildfire Protection Plans, in partnership with Napa Firewise as fiscal sponsor, and in consultation with Napa County Fire and local officials.

Christopher Thompson, NCFF president and board chair, said: “This is just one of the wildfire prevention projects that we’re supporting throughout the valley in collaboration with Cal Fire, our local fire departments, emergency responders and local Fire Safe councils. Thanks to the support of Senator Dodd and his donors, we are making swift progress on reducing wildfire risk in key locations throughout Napa County in close partnership with the community. But we will need a multi-year, multi-million-dollar effort to get all our projects funded, approved and implemented.”

Shari Gardner, Spring Mountain Fire Safe Council co-lead, said: “This is a great example of neighbors getting together to define local projects that will help protect lives and livelihoods in their community. A collaboration between two Fire Safe Councils, St. Helena Public Works, and neighbors, and generously donated funds made this work possible. We are grateful to the residents and property owners on Spring Street and in the Sylvaner subdivision, as well as to our leaders in St. Helena, for identifying this essential local wildfire protection project. A big thank-you to the city of St. Helena for providing traffic control. This project is a model for taking action to protect our communities. This is just the start — more to come! Join your local Fire Safe council, and let’s get to work.”

Napa Communities Firewise Foundation is a countywide nonprofit with a mission to reduce the risks and impacts of wildfires through fire fuel reduction and community education in Napa County. For more information on Community Wildfire Protection Plan projects, neighborhood Fire Safe councils, or how to support the ongoing work with a donation of any size, go to napafirewise.org.