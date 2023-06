Construction is underway on the new track and field at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School.

Andi Stubbs, Chief Business Official for the St. Helena Unified School District, said work should be done after winter break.

Current Principal Karin Cox and incoming Principal Andrew Ryan have been planning out logistics for giving kids safe, alternative places to exercise and hang out during lunch.

The district is installing a synthetic turf field and rubber track. Stubbs said the new track will be blue.

