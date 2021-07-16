Rocha named principal of St. Helena Primary School

Rebekah Rocha will be the new principal of St. Helena Primary School for the 2021-2022 school year.

Rocha was principal of Cesar Chavez Language Academy for the last five years. She’s spent 22 years in education as a teacher, district coordinator and principal.

“As both a strong communicator and Spanish speaker, Ms. Rocha fosters a deep sense of inclusivity and a desire for the extensive and diverse engagement of all parents,” according to a press release from the St. Helena Unified School District.

“Ms. Rocha’s background in serving students with multiple languages and diverse backgrounds has prepared her to lead our Primary School community well,” said Superintendent Marylou Wilson.

“I was so inspired to learn that St. Helena Unified had been serving students in person, every day during the pandemic,” Rocha said. “This is what drove me to apply for the position. As an educator and mother to three children (one with a disability), I am excited to work for a district that prioritizes student needs."

Rocha replaces Tamara Sanguinetti, who retired in June after a seven-year tenure at the primary school, which serves students from transitional kindergarten to second grade.