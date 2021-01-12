 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rotary donates $28,000 to St. Helena Preschool For All

Rotary donates $28,000 to St. Helena Preschool For All

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Irene Pérez and Natalia V. Perez

Irene Pérez and her 4-year-old daughter, Natalia, have benefitted from a St. Helena Preschool For All scholarship enabling Natalia to attend Mila's Preschool.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

A fall fund raiser that got sidelined by fires and COVID-19 managed to finish strong as the St. Helena Rotary Club presented Julio Olguin on Tuesday with a $28,000 check for St. Helena Preschool For All.

Olguin, the nonprofit's executive director, gave an informative presentation at Tuesday's virtual Rotary meeting. The need to provide scholarships for 3- and 4-year-old children to attend preschool touched the hearts of the community, and again exemplified that St. Helena is a community that takes care of its own, said Rotary President Kathleen Patterson.

A few preschools have been open during the pandemic, accommodating households with two working parents who need a safe place for their children. Safety protocols with daily monitoring have resulted in safe environments and helped kids prepare for kindergarten.

To inquire about scholarship eligibility, call Olguin at 967-2800. Presently there are 23 students enrolled.

Rotary thanks its sponsors who matched community donations: Central Valley, Sunshine Market, Paul Dohring, Michelle Wagner/St. Helena Real Estate, Jennifer Lamb, Mallory, Imrie & Vasconi Insurance, Joel Toller, Coldwell Banker, Farella, Braun & Martel LLP, Kathi and Bill Polachek, John Sales, John and Jennifer Muhlner, Evan and Lauren Galbraith, and Mike and Ann Thomas.

WATCH NOW: IRENE PÉREZ ON ST. HELENA PRESCHOOL FOR ALL

CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News