Rotary donates $28,000 to St. Helena Preschool For All

A fall fund raiser that got sidelined by fires and COVID-19 managed to finish strong as the St. Helena Rotary Club presented Julio Olguin on Tuesday with a $28,000 check for St. Helena Preschool For All.

Olguin, the nonprofit's executive director, gave an informative presentation at Tuesday's virtual Rotary meeting. The need to provide scholarships for 3- and 4-year-old children to attend preschool touched the hearts of the community, and again exemplified that St. Helena is a community that takes care of its own, said Rotary President Kathleen Patterson.

A few preschools have been open during the pandemic, accommodating households with two working parents who need a safe place for their children. Safety protocols with daily monitoring have resulted in safe environments and helped kids prepare for kindergarten.

To inquire about scholarship eligibility, call Olguin at 967-2800. Presently there are 23 students enrolled.

Rotary thanks its sponsors who matched community donations: Central Valley, Sunshine Market, Paul Dohring, Michelle Wagner/St. Helena Real Estate, Jennifer Lamb, Mallory, Imrie & Vasconi Insurance, Joel Toller, Coldwell Banker, Farella, Braun & Martel LLP, Kathi and Bill Polachek, John Sales, John and Jennifer Muhlner, Evan and Lauren Galbraith, and Mike and Ann Thomas.