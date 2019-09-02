Round Pond Estate owners Miles and Ryan MacDonnell announced that Erin Robertson has joined the winery as director of marketing.
Robertson will be responsible for all marketing efforts for Round Pond Estate including marketing strategy, branding, promotion, public relations, digital and social media marketing.
A graduate of Virginia Tech, Robertson also holds an MBA from Sonoma State University. She most recently worked at Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, based at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in Napa.
She has previously worked for Laird Family Estate, Grail Wine Selections and The Robins Cellars in marketing and sales positions.
The Cypress Group, an executive search firm based in St. Helena focused on the wine industry, facilitated Robertson’s appointment.
Info: roundpond.com