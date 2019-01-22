Originally, Rosalynde “Roz” LeBlanc, dancer and educator for more than 20 years, thought she was going to make a 15- to 20-minute upscale PowerPoint presentation.
Instead, six years later, LeBlanc has a 100-minute rough cut documentary she hopes to finish by the fall, in time to submit it to Sundance, Tribeca, Berlin and other broad-spectrum film festivals.
LeBlanc, producer and co-director of the documentary “Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters,” said the project will cost some $750,000 by the time it’s finished. Although a $100,000 grant recently was received from the Andrew Mellon Foundation, LeBlanc said she still needs about $350,000 to finish the documentary.
LeBlanc is an associate professor of dance at Loyola Marymount University, a private university in Los Angeles. She said the university “has been a great supporter of the film. They are the fiscal agents and all of the donations are tax-deductible. One hundred percent of all donations go to the film.” Donations are accepted at d-mandocumentary.com.
LeBlanc is not alone in her efforts – Tom Hurwitz is co-director and director of photography; Ann Collins is editor. LeBlanc is the daughter of Angwin’s Whitney LeBlanc and the late Elizabeth LeBlanc, a former professional dancer.
The path to creating the documentary has been a long one. LeBlanc fell in love with choreographer Bill T. Jones’ seminal dance about the AIDS epidemic, “D-Man in the Waters,” in 1989, when she saw it at the age of 16.
Inspiration
Growing up, LeBlanc split her time living with her father in Los Angeles and her mother in Baltimore. In the summer of 1989, LeBlanc attended a six-week dance program at Duke University as part of the American Dance Festival, which is one of the oldest and largest dance festivals in the country.
“What made me fall in love with the dance is that I had never seen a dance that was so much about camaraderie, solidarity, understanding and community of the people who were executing the dance. It’s a very lyrical dance, an incredibly beautiful dance,” LeBlanc said. “It has all of those bells and whistles, but what drives the dance is the sense of community, the sense that the nine people who are performing it have a bond that is ineffaceable. You can feel it and that’s when the dance works.”
At that time, LeBlanc said she was a “pretty average teen. I danced as a hobby on the weekends and after school.” She said she wasn’t thinking about dance as a profession, at least until she saw “D-Man in the Waters.”
“I saw that dance and fell in love with it and made a pact in my head that I’m going to become a dancer, so I can do that very dance,” she said. From then on, LeBlanc said her quest was “incredible, strategic and single-minded.” Eventually, she joined the company and danced for Jones.
About the dance
Jones’ original “D-Man in the Waters” debuted in 1989. It was inspired by Demian Acquavella’s fight against the AIDS epidemic. Acquavella was a New York dancer and a part of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company, which he left in 1988 and died two years later at age 32. At the time, AIDS was decimating arts communities and the dance company was no exception: Zane died from AIDS-related lymphoma in 1988 at age 39.
Flash forward 20 years. LeBlanc is a veteran of the company and Jones has entrusted her to teach his dances to college students throughout the United States. During a phone interview this month, LeBlanc said, “I’m restaging many of his works but always the one that I get tripped up on is ‘D-Man in the Waters’ and I’m trying to figure out why.”
She added the dance is one she feels young people can “latch on to,” because “it’s running, jumping, sliding – all of these big growth motor functions that they all want to do.” But, after rehearsals, when the music is there, the lights are on and the dancers are in costume, the performance doesn’t feel like “D-Man,” LeBlanc said. “It’s not the thing that I remember and so I ask how can I recapture the dance, what do the dancers need to understand.”
At first, she thought the dancers needed to understand the history of the AIDS crisis, which has “a very particular history,” LeBlanc said. But, because the dancers didn’t live through it, “it’s hard to conceive of it because it’s easy to say in retrospect that it was a terrible time and AIDS was an epidemic, but now that we’ve gotten hold of it, it’s manageable and it has stopped spreading, so it’s over,” LeBlanc added.
Stories never told
That’s where the documentary was born. Its story is both LeBlanc working with young dancers to stage “D-Man in the Waters” and interviews with the original dancers, most of whom LeBlanc knew and danced with. “Once I went back to those original dancers and asked them to tell me their stories, I realized those stories had never been told,” LeBlanc said. “The story just kind of exploded. They had been living with these memories of what it was like to be in creation at a time when people were literally getting sick and dying in the studio, dealing with illness in the studio. There was an underlying fear of contagion among each other, because they didn’t know how the disease was passed.” The magnitude and passion of the dancers’ stories made LeBlanc realize that there’s “a bigger story here than I thought.”
From there, the project grew and LeBlanc recruited Tom Hurwitz to be the cameraman, because she remembered him from years ago, when he shot Jones in 1995, when LeBlanc was 22 and new to the company. “Once you bring Tom Hurwitz on board, you’re no longer dealing with a small-scale documentary, because he’s going to bring in the best sound people, the best editors and the best camera people. And those people have to be paid. So that’s really how I ended up producing it,” she said.
“Because Tom was calling the shots, saying if we’re going to do this, we gotta do it right and we gotta bring this person in and this is what the budget’s going to be and I was wrung out like a crazy woman and I gotta try to raise the money,” LeBlanc added.
It’s been six years of moving forward and then stopping, LeBlanc said, raising money and moving forward again. From the generosity of individual donors, LeBlanc and her team has gotten this far. Starting the year, the goals are to “go into the final cut stage,” and turn the rough draft into a film, with an original score, with graphics and color correction. “All of those things make the film become the celluloid experience that it is,” LeBlanc said.
The dance educator said it has been an incredible journey, “considering that six years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about making a film.”