Rutherford Post Office celebrates 150 years

Rutherford Post Office

Sherond Nelson has been Rutherford Postmaster for 20 years. She's shown here with Jesse Quitiugua and Zoe Rivas, Sales & Service Distribution Associates.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

The Rutherford Post Office is celebrating its 150th birthday on Sept. 25.

The first Rutherford Post Office was established on Sept. 25, 1871, three years after the railroad first passed through what was then called Rutherford Station.

The post office predated other notable Rutherford establishments like Inglenook’s Chateau winery (1887), the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School (1888), and the Rutherford Grange Hall (1916).

One notable incident occurred just after midnight on July 11, 1927, when a blast of nitroglycerine blew off part of the front of the John Kane mercantile building.

The Star reported that robbers stole a small amount of money and some postal money order blanks, but they weren’t able to get into the safe’s strong box. The crime was linked to a string of post office robberies in rural California communities, and one of the suspects was arrested weeks later in Seattle when he tried to pass one of the postal money orders that had been stolen from Rutherford.

By the mid-1960s the post office had outgrown its original building, which had fallen into disrepair and was “in imminent danger of falling down,” according to the St. Helena Star.

The current post office was constructed on land owned by then-Postmaster Frances Autenrieth and her husband Maurice, located behind what is now Rutherford Grill. The Autenrieths won a bid to build the new post office and lease it to the federal government. The facility featured modern lighting, bank-style counters, and a parking lot.

The new building was dedicated on June 6, 1969, in a lavish ceremony featuring postal officials from throughout the region and local dignitaries like then-Congressman Don Clausen, who presented an American flag that had flown over the U.S. Capitol.

As reported in the St. Helena Star, Boy Scouts Jim Wood and Mike Butala brought down the old flag and ran up the new one. Then Master of Ceremonies Lowell Edington gave Clausen the old flag so it could be flown over the U.S. Capitol and then returned to Paul Galleron’s Scout troop as a keepsake.

The dedication ceremony also honored then-Postmaster Autenrieth, who served from 1950 to 1975.

There have been 18 Rutherford Postmasters over the years. The current Postmaster, Sherond Nelson, has served from October 2001 to the present.

