Rutherford Post Office celebrates 150 years

The Rutherford Post Office is celebrating its 150th birthday on Sept. 25.

The first Rutherford Post Office was established on Sept. 25, 1871, three years after the railroad first passed through what was then called Rutherford Station.

The post office predated other notable Rutherford establishments like Inglenook’s Chateau winery (1887), the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School (1888), and the Rutherford Grange Hall (1916).

One notable incident occurred just after midnight on July 11, 1927, when a blast of nitroglycerine blew off part of the front of the John Kane mercantile building.

The Star reported that robbers stole a small amount of money and some postal money order blanks, but they weren’t able to get into the safe’s strong box. The crime was linked to a string of post office robberies in rural California communities, and one of the suspects was arrested weeks later in Seattle when he tried to pass one of the postal money orders that had been stolen from Rutherford.

By the mid-1960s the post office had outgrown its original building, which had fallen into disrepair and was “in imminent danger of falling down,” according to the St. Helena Star.