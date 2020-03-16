Saint Helena Forum on ‘Gender Matters’ postponed to spring 2021

  Updated
The Saint Helena Forum’s “Gender Matters: A 20/20 Vision for an Inclusive Future” conference has been postponed from May to spring 2021.

The postponement is in line with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order banning public gatherings of 250 people or more during the coronavirus pandemic.

All of the scheduled speakers have agreed to return. For updates on the rescheduling, visit shforum.org.

