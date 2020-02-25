Saint Helena Forum plans 'Gender Matters' conference

The following speakers are confirmed for the Saint Helena Forum's conference on "Gender Matters: A 20/20 Vision for an Inclusive Future" May 1-3 at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center.

Saturday, May 2

Helen E. Fisher, biological anthropologist and author, on “The Biology and Evolutionary Psychology of Sexual Attraction: Can Understanding Basic Human Nature Help Guide Us to Gender Equity?”

Natalia Khosla, dancer and Fulbright scholar, on “Teach Your Children Well: How to Move Beyond Implicit Gender Bias and Cultural Conditioning”

Karissa Y. Sanbonmatsu, structural biologist and astrophysicist at Los Alamos National Laboratory, on “Epigenetics and the Biology of Gender: From DNA to the Brain”

Dr. Michael Kaufman, who has worked with the United Nations on gender equality, on “Why Should Men Step Up for Gender Equity?”

Dr. Renee Engeln, social psychologist at Northwestern University and author of “Beauty Sick,” on “Beauty Sick: The Cultural Forces that Keep Women Insecure about Appearance and What We CAn All Do to Turn the Tide”