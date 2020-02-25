Saint Helena Forum seeks to cultivate ‘mind country’ with intellectual conferences

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

About 30 active volunteers are working on the nonprofit Saint Helena Forum. It grew out of an idea that came up when Barr, a vintner with an extensive background in film and television production, was studying St. Helena's public facilities as a member of the SHAPE Committee.

“One idea that kept coming up was having more cultural things for people in St. Helena to do,” Barr said. “Both the seniors and the students growing up here need things that are meaningful that aren’t about wine marketing.”

The organization’s full name is the Saint Helena Forum For Innovation & Creativity. The words “Innovation & Creativity” were kept “intentionally vague” so that the forum can tackle a wide range of subject matter, Barr said.

Artificial intelligence might be the topic of next year’s conference, and Barr envisions filling out the calendar with artist residencies where students can witness choreographers, film composers and other creative types in action. But for now, a lot depends on the success of the upcoming conference on gender.

“Gender Matters” will reflect on how women and men can work together to form a more inclusive, equal society.