Saint Helena Public Schools Foundation honors teachers, gives Swan Lifetime Achievement award

As a challenging pandemic-era school year draws to a close, the Saint Helena Public Schools Foundation is honoring all St. Helena teachers with its Teacher of the Year award, and presented a Lifetime Achievement award to St. Helena High School's Susan Swan.

The Teacher of the Year award is presented annually to a teacher who facilitates innovative learning experiences for their students with the support of grant funding from the Saint Helena Public Schools Foundation during that school year.

"The 2020-21 school year brought countless challenges for all stakeholders — for families, for students, for teachers, and for the District," according to a statement issued by the foundation. "Each and every teacher managed their own personal upheavals while learning to deliver material remotely and simultaneously keeping students engaged. In this unprecedented year, each and every teacher was engaged in delivering innovative learning experiences for their students. We are so grateful for the Herculean efforts of our teachers who went above and beyond during this hopefully once-in-a-lifetime school year experience. Thank you for your unwavering commitment to your students!"

The Lifetime Achievement award went to Swan, library media specialist at the high school.