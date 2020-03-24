Saturday drive in Napa County to collect protective equipment for healthcare workers

“Above all, we want to continue to stress that the more everyone follows the guidelines of stay at home, social distancing, and proper hygiene of washing hands is the pound of prevention we need to keep everyone safe and healthy,” said drive organizer and Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio. “As the number of positive cases in Napa County grows, we all need to come together to help protect our healthcare providers who are making incredible sacrifices to care for each of us.”

St. Helena Councilmember Anna Chouteau said, "Just like our responders were here for us during the fires and other emergencies, all our healthcare workers are putting themselves and families at risk to keep the rest of us as safe and healthy as possible. I am filled with love and appreciation for them and want to do everything I can to support them as they face the front line of dealing with COVID-19."

Calistoga Councilmember Irais Lopez-Ortega added, “Now is the time to be together to support the medical workers who are doing the most difficult work."

For more information, inquiries, and how to help, please visit facebook.com/OperationWithLoveFromHome