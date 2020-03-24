Saturday drive in Napa County to collect protective equipment for healthcare workers

St. Helena Shelter in Place

Traffic was light and almost all businesses in St. Helena were closed on Friday morning, March 20, the first day of the shelter in place order by Napa County officials and spread statewide by Gov. Newsom.

 Sean Scully, Register file photo

Inspired by Operation: With LOVE from HOME, Napa Valley towns from American Canyon to Calistoga are holding a community drive, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 28 to gather Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items and goodie-boxes for local hospitals, clinics and public healthcare providers.

Items needed are (ranked in order of importance):

-Facemask N95, any size

-Eye protection goggles

-Eye protection safety glasses

-Disposable latex gloves all sizes: x-small, small, medium, large, x-large

-Non-latex disposable gloves all size: x-small, small, medium, large, x-large

-Disinfectant wipes

-Thermometers with covers

-Hand sanitizer

-Facemask, Shield & mask combo

-Paper Gowns

-Eye protection shield

-Surgical Masks, Adults

-Surgical Masks, Child

Donations will be accepted through a drive-in and drop-off process, with an established eight feet distancing parameter. Masked and gloved volunteers from the Operation: With LOVE from HOME organization will be coordinating the operational logistics of the drop off event, so community members can be assured their experience will be as efficient and organized as possible.

Locations for drop off are:

-American Canyon: American Canyon Food Pantry, located at 4225 Broadway Ave.

-Napa: CrossWalk Community Church, located at 2590 First St.

-Yountville: Yountville Community Center, located at 6516 Washington St.

-St. Helena: Grace Church, located at 1314 Spring St.

-Calistoga: Calistoga Elementary School, located at 1327 Berry St.

The drive is spearheaded and organized by a core group of community members from the healthcare field, non-profit and community activist organizations including Napa Valley CanDo, Teens Connect Napa and Alaina’s Voice, along with faith-based organizations including God is Good Group.

In addition to individual community members, this call to action is directed at other businesses and organizations including paint stores, hardware stores, dentist/orthodontic offices, and all non-healthcare industries that may have supplies of the needed items.

To boost the morale of our dedicated caregivers, individuals, groups and families can help with caregiver package items that can include granola and protein energy bars, beef jerky, peanut butter cups, cans of caffeine-free beverages, such as fresh juices, flavored waters, and handwritten thank you cards addressed to “Dear Caregiver.”

“Above all, we want to continue to stress that the more everyone follows the guidelines of stay at home, social distancing, and proper hygiene of washing hands is the pound of prevention we need to keep everyone safe and healthy,” said drive organizer and Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio. “As the number of positive cases in Napa County grows, we all need to come together to help protect our healthcare providers who are making incredible sacrifices to care for each of us.”

St. Helena Councilmember Anna Chouteau said, "Just like our responders were here for us during the fires and other emergencies, all our healthcare workers are putting themselves and families at risk to keep the rest of us as safe and healthy as possible. I am filled with love and appreciation for them and want to do everything I can to support them as they face the front line of dealing with COVID-19."

Calistoga Councilmember Irais Lopez-Ortega added, “Now is the time to be together to support the medical workers who are doing the most difficult work."

For more information, inquiries, and how to help, please visit facebook.com/OperationWithLoveFromHome

