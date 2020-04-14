SBA process simple, straightforward, but St. Helena's Jake Scheideman is still waiting

For Jake Scheideman, owner of two Napa Valley bike shops, filling out the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application was fairly straightforward.
“I got a link for the application from my bank, the Mechanics Bank,” he said on Thursday.
Applications for the PPP, one of two U.S. Small Business Administration’s COVID-19 relief programs, opened on April 3. According to the SBA, the PPP is a “loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.” Funding for the program is $349 billion.
Scheideman said he thinks his application is a “pre-submission,” because the information requested was “very, very basic.” The form asked for his average monthly payroll up to Feb. 15 and the number of his employees, between the two stores, St. Helena Cyclery and Napa Valley Velo in Napa.
“It’s not something you send in three pieces of paper and they send you a gold bar,” he said. “I would assume someone wants more information, more verification, for example, cross referencing it with my tax records."
Scheideman employs seven people between the two stores and currently half of his staff are working as mechanics. The stores are open because they provide transportation.
If he receives the loan, the SBA will forgive loans “if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities,” according to the SBA guidelines.
The loan will be forgiven if at least 75% of it is used for payroll. Scheideman said he did the formulas and $4,000 of the $75,000 he is requesting will not be forgivable. “It’s changing every day, but the loan portion was going to be 10 years at 4%, now it is two years at 1%. It’s a little different, a little harder,” he said.
“I’m just kind of waiting. The process was pretty easy and I heard from a colleague this morning, he has been approved, but he hasn’t got his check yet,” Scheideman said.
“It’s been a painless process. I haven’t got any money, but it hasn’t been complicated or hard. The bank has been great, so far, but it doesn’t guarantee anything.”
The store owner said business has been down 50% and, once the health crisis has passed, he will be able to employ all of his people. Not only do the shelter in home restrictions have to be lifted, but his employees have to be comfortable coming back to work.
Scheideman bought St. Helena Cyclery 30 years ago, and April is ordinarily one of his biggest months. He used words like "weird," "surreal" and "bizarre" to describe this year.
Even so, his mechanics are busy, “because people are pulling their old clunker bikes out of the garages and going on bike rides.” Since the gyms are closed, and kids are out of school, families are riding their bikes together; others are riding for their health.
“I feel grateful that I’m able to have some sort of income to keep my mechanics paid. Rent is another story, but I can’t do it all and we’re working toward that,” Scheideman said.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
