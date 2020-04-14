SBA process simple, straightforward, but St. Helena's Jake Scheideman is still waiting

The loan will be forgiven if at least 75% of it is used for payroll. Scheideman said he did the formulas and $4,000 of the $75,000 he is requesting will not be forgivable. “It’s changing every day, but the loan portion was going to be 10 years at 4%, now it is two years at 1%. It’s a little different, a little harder,” he said.

“I’m just kind of waiting. The process was pretty easy and I heard from a colleague this morning, he has been approved, but he hasn’t got his check yet,” Scheideman said.

“It’s been a painless process. I haven’t got any money, but it hasn’t been complicated or hard. The bank has been great, so far, but it doesn’t guarantee anything.”

The store owner said business has been down 50% and, once the health crisis has passed, he will be able to employ all of his people. Not only do the shelter in home restrictions have to be lifted, but his employees have to be comfortable coming back to work.

Scheideman bought St. Helena Cyclery 30 years ago, and April is ordinarily one of his biggest months. He used words like "weird," "surreal" and "bizarre" to describe this year.