Rep. Mike Thompson hands a scholarship certificate to Justin-Siena High School graduate Bruno Freschi during the Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation's annual dinner on Saturday in Calistoga.
A T-shirt representing the Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation, which has raised more than $275,000 in scholarships for local teens.
Lidia Maldonado greets Jan Thompson and Congressman Mike Thompson at Saturday's annual dinner benefiting the Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation. The nonprofit was founded in memory of Lidia's son, who died at 17 before he could achieve his dream of attending college.
A caterer doles out salsa at Saturday's fundraiser for the Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation.
Live auction lots at Saturday's fundraiser for the Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation included a day of quail hunting, a lobster feed, a paella party, and a Montana fly fishing trip.
The Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation has raised more than $275,000 for local scholarships to date.
Lidia Maldonado said her firstborn son Damian had been investigating schools like Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Saint Mary’s College and “was so excited about college” when he unexpectedly died following a seizure at his St. Helena home, just one month before he was set to graduate from Justin-Siena High School in Napa.
“It was a terrible time,” Lidia Maldonado recalled. “We work in vineyards and we have a lot of friends who work in vineyards, and as is customary in our culture, everybody’s crews and employees were sending cash to help with the arrangements.”
There was some money left over, so the family gave it to a few graduates at Justin-Siena and St. Helena High School.
In 2011, the year Damian would have turned 21, his aunt Kelly Rios suggested that the family hold a dinner at the family winery to raise money for more scholarships.
Soon the family had formed the nonprofit Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation and the dinner had expanded into a full-blown fundraiser with live and silent auctions, live music, and a convivial atmosphere more reminiscent of a neighborhood block party than a traditional Napa Valley soiree.
This year the foundation doled out $1,000 scholarships to 32 local kids, based largely on personal essays by the students. Any student attending a four-year college, two-year college or technical school is eligible.
Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, was on hand Saturday to hand scholarship certificates to many of this year’s recipients.
“I can’t imagine the tragedy (the Maldonado family) experienced,” Thompson said. “The fact that they turned it into something positive is incredibly important. All of us have to be very proud of them for doing that.”
Rios remembered Damian Maldonado, her nephew, as “an up-and-coming kid who was looking forward to life and heading to college.”
“I saw him as a great role model for my children, who were younger,” she said. “It was so devastating when he passed away, but we had to do something to remember him.”
