Damian Maldonado died suddenly at the age of 17 before he could achieve his academic dreams, but his family is making sure other local youngsters have a bright educational future.

Maldonado's family and friends gathered Saturday at Maldonado Wine Caves in Calistoga for an annual fundraiser honoring his memory and supporting scholarships for Napa County students.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

The Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation has raised more than $275,000 for local scholarships to date.

Lidia Maldonado said her firstborn son Damian had been investigating schools like Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Saint Mary’s College and “was so excited about college” when he unexpectedly died following a seizure at his St. Helena home, just one month before he was set to graduate from Justin-Siena High School in Napa.

“It was a terrible time,” Lidia Maldonado recalled. “We work in vineyards and we have a lot of friends who work in vineyards, and as is customary in our culture, everybody’s crews and employees were sending cash to help with the arrangements.”

There was some money left over, so the family gave it to a few graduates at Justin-Siena and St. Helena High School.

In 2011, the year Damian would have turned 21, his aunt Kelly Rios suggested that the family hold a dinner at the family winery to raise money for more scholarships.

Soon the family had formed the nonprofit Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation and the dinner had expanded into a full-blown fundraiser with live and silent auctions, live music, and a convivial atmosphere more reminiscent of a neighborhood block party than a traditional Napa Valley soiree.

This year the foundation doled out $1,000 scholarships to 32 local kids, based largely on personal essays by the students. Any student attending a four-year college, two-year college or technical school is eligible.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, was on hand Saturday to hand scholarship certificates to many of this year’s recipients.

“I can’t imagine the tragedy (the Maldonado family) experienced,” Thompson said. “The fact that they turned it into something positive is incredibly important. All of us have to be very proud of them for doing that.”

Rios remembered Damian Maldonado, her nephew, as “an up-and-coming kid who was looking forward to life and heading to college.”

“I saw him as a great role model for my children, who were younger,” she said. “It was so devastating when he passed away, but we had to do something to remember him.”

PHOTOS: St. Helena High School Graduation Ceremony 2023 St. Helena High School Graduation 7 St. Helena High School Graduation 17 St. Helena High School Graduation 14 St. Helena High School Graduation 13 St. Helena High School Graduation 2 St. Helena High School Graduation 22 St. Helena High School Graduation 1 St. Helena High School Graduation 3 St. Helena High School Graduation 4 St. Helena High School Graduation 5 St. Helena High School Graduation 6 St. Helena High School Graduation 12 St. Helena High School Graduation 16 St. Helena High School Graduation 9 St. Helena High School Graduation 10 St. Helena High School Graduation 11 St. Helena High School Graduation 8 St. Helena High School Graduation 20 St. Helena High School Graduation 18 St. Helena High School Graduation 19 St. Helena High School Graduation 21 St. Helena High School Graduation 15 St. Helena High School Graduation 23 St. Helena High School Graduation 24 St. Helena High School Graduation 25 St. Helena High School Graduation 26 St. Helena High School Graduation 27 St. Helena High School Graduation 28 St. Helena High School Graduation 29 St. Helena High School Graduation 30 St. Helena High School Graduation 31 St. Helena High School Graduation 32 St. Helena High School Graduation 33 St. Helena High School Graduation 34 St. Helena High School Graduation 35 St. Helena High School Graduation 36 St. Helena High School Graduation 37 St. Helena High School Graduation 38