Firefighters fix SHES bell
Submitted photo

The St. Helena Elementary School’s historic bell rang for the first time in years at recess last Friday, thanks to help from the St. Helena Fire Department. The rope fell out of the bell assembly many years ago, and the tower was so high that nobody was able to go up and fix it. A new song written by students refers to the bell ringing again one day. When City Councilmember Anna Chouteau heard about the song, she emailed City Manager Mark Prestwich and asked if the fire department could help. He passed along the request to Fire Chief John Sorensen, who sent firefighters with Truck 17 to fix the bell.

