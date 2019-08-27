St. Helena youngsters are excited to continue their educational journey as the new academic year begins with a stable crop of administrators and a few improvements at each of the four schools.
Last Thursday was the second day of school and fifth-grader Kendrik Wilmoth at St. Helena Elementary School was pretty excited. “My teacher is really nice and the class is really good,” he said. His favorite subject is math. Why? “Because it’s easy and I like doing it.”
Students from two classes were interviewed: Erika Rodriguez’ third-graders and Jaclyn Imrie's fifth-graders. The questions were the same: “Are you excited about school this year?” and then “What is your favorite subject?” The obvious question of “why” followed many of the students’ responses. In all, 19 students were questioned, 10 third-graders and nine fifth-graders.
Reading through their responses, it appears that math is a favorite subject for both the third graders and the fifth graders.
The following responses are from the third-graders:
Charlotte Rue said she’s pretty excited because her teacher read her class a book with no pictures in it, although it did have words. “What I’m looking forward to is math, my favorite subject, because I’m really good at it,” especially the multiplication tables, she said.
Briza Servin Gutierrez said she’s both excited and kind of nervous “because yesterday, I got lost in the hallway, because there were a lot of people in it.” She’s looking forward to school and “getting smarter.” Her favorite subject is art because she’s good at it.
Another artist, Amy Ramirez, said she likes to color and likes playing with her friends.
“I love school a lot, because we get to learn and do a lot of fun things,” said Townes Fowler, who is looking forward to art, math, science and recess. He admits, though, his favorite subject is math, “because I love thinking in my head.”
Ezequiel Varela-Salgado is looking forward to this year “because I have the best teacher in the school,” who is nice and makes him feel protected. He added he’s looking forward to “getting smart and not getting stuck on games” in school this year. His favorite subject is reading. He likes “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”
Jaqueline Ventura said she loves school because she loves learning, including math, which is her favorite subject. This year, Ventura has a lot of friends and she loves playing with them at recess.
Kiernan Albright said he’s excited “about the next days of learning and having fun at this school.” His favorite subject is, surprise, math, “because I love solving problems, doing it in my head and figuring them out.” Albright’s favorite part of school is recess. “I go to the library, play with my friends,” he said. “It’s really fun.”
Thursday was a day of new experiences for Joseph Petry, who was looking forward to his first day at the Boys & Girls Club. Before that afternoon experience, though, he was looking forward to school and learning math, which he said is a lot like a foreign language.
Miguel Zamudio Hernandez, too, is excited about math, although his favorite activity is playing at recess with his friends. “I got a bunch of friends,” he said.
Sebastian Hendricks said he’s excited “about a lot of stuff,” including being back at school, where he will be “doing fun stuff and learning.” He’s excited about math, which he loves, because when he puts together pieces, it helps him solve the puzzle, get the answer or get the picture. When asked what he likes to do, he answers: “Play at recess, just hang out, walk around the school, or play tetherball or play in the park. Sometimes, I go into the library."
Fifth-graders
In addition to students liking math, other favorite subjects include reading, writing, science and, not surprisingly, recess. Dani Velazquez said he likes school a little bit, but then he joked that his favorite subjects are recess and dismissal. “I like to play with my friends at recess,” he said.
Others, though, are excited that school has started. Juliette Parker said she likes her teacher; and math and reading are her favorite subjects. Why? “'Cause reading is fun. I don’t know why math is fun.” Apparently it just is.
Zoe Malocsay said she’s excited “because I really like my new teacher and all of my classmates.” The best thing about her new teacher, Malocsay said, is “she's very nice, very funny and also she’s very kind. Whenever we get into trouble, she’s not yelling at us, instead she talks to us.” Her favorite subjects are art and writing and she has liked writing for the past two years. “I just like to write books and stuff like that,” Malocsay said.
Kai Blasingame likes it when school starts because, “I like doing recess and math and I like reading a lot.” His favorite story is “Star Wars” and he said he wants to be Obi-Wan Kenobi, the legendary Jedi master.
“The start of school is exciting because I get to visit some old classmates, I have a new teacher and there’s a new schedule,” said Brandon Pham, although he adds the schedule is “about the same with a few changes.” His favorite subject is science, because he likes the experiments and because his Dad is a sixth-grade science teacher.
For Cosette Taylor, the first day of school “was really good.” She added, “Last night I was really looking forward to the morning.” Taylor said she likes to read and write, adding, “I kind of grew up with a lot of reading and me and my sisters are big readers. We read all the time.”
When Rebeca Fernandez sat down for the short interview, she said she’s excited “because I love my teacher and all my classmates.” Her favorite subjects are math and history, she especially likes learning about the Gold Rush. In math, “if you make a mistake, you learn from it and then your brain grows.”
“I’m really excited about the teacher and the class and the whole year,” said Sierra Pearson. Beyond that, though, being in the fifth grade, Pearson said she can be a part of the student council. “I’m looking forward to that and I’m going to try to get in.” She added the council does “a lot of fun stuff,” including organizing spirit days.
Her favorite subjects are either writing or art: Writing because it is very entertaining and shows a lot of self-expression; art because Pearson said, “I realized I was pretty good at it and then kept practicing. I’ve never had a lesson and people say I’m pretty good.”
What's new this year
The same group of administrators returns from last year. Superintendent Marylou Wilson, Chief Academic/Human Resources Officer Chris Heller, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Mary Allen and Chief Business Official Andrea Stubbs work out of the district office.
The same four principals are running each school: Tamara Sanguinetti at St. Helena Primary School, Tanya Pearson at St. Helena Elementary School, Karin Cox at RLS Middle School and Ben Scinto at St. Helena High School.
Except for the press box at the high school field, there are no new buildings this year, but many facilities throughout the district have gotten a facelift.
The primary school has new play structures coming soon, new flooring in rooms 6 and 9, and new iPads for all first- and second-graders.
The summer has also seen interior painting at the elementary and middle schools, HVAC repairs at the elementary and high schools, ceiling repairs at the elementary school, asphalt resurfacing at the primary and middle schools, and new flooring in the high school office.
The high school also has interactive screens and sound systems in its English Language Arts classrooms and new laptops for incoming freshmen.
Reporter Jesse Duarte contributed to this article.